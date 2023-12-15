West Ham United are said to have "come knocking" for a "very strong" striker signing pre-January, and he could leave for a bargain fee.

West Ham vs Wolves - preview

Following their dismal 5-0 defeat away to Fulham last weekend, David Moyes' side picked themselves back up again with a comfortable win at home to Bundesliga side Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday night. The result sends West Ham into the last 16 of the competition as they avoid a dreaded play-off, which comes as great news for Moyes, who could've hardly asked for a better response.

The Irons now face off against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, a side who've performed admirably under Gary O'Neil at points so far this season. West Ham go into the contest with better form on paper, but their drubbing at Craven Cottage serves as a timely reminder not to underestimate this weekend's visitors to the London Stadium.

"I think Gary O’Neil has done a great job at Wolves so far," said Moyes on Wolves ahead of the clash (via whufc.co.uk). "He did a great job at Bournemouth too and, when you’re a young coach, you need to be given an opportunity and you need to be given time. I think he’s doing a really good job at Wolves at the moment.

"Wolves have always been a good side. They’ve had good teams and good managers. They had two very good, very experienced managers last season too. I think Gary has steadied them and got them playing well. There are differences, of course, but they look in good shape and it will be another very tough Premier League game. We’ve got to go and do our business, try to keep our good home form going and try to win again."

West Ham chasing new striker in January

Off the field, technical director Tim Steidten and the West Ham board are busy plotting how best to back Moyes when the transfer window reopens next month. Michail Antonio's recent injury has highlighted real problems with depth in the striking position. As a result, it's been reported that West Ham are targeting a new centre-forward in January.

Of the names linked, perhaps the most in-form man is Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea international has been in fantastic form this term, scoring 16 goals in just 12 Bundesliga appearances.

He'd arguably have more if it wasn't for an injury he sustained earlier in the campaign, making him a pretty promising target where Moyes and West Ham are concerned. The African could also be available for a bargain fee of £15 million, the total of his release clause.

West Ham have "come knocking" for Guirassy

Reports this week suggested that the Hammers are hoping to complete a deal for the 27-year-old in January as their manager eyes up proven goalscorers.

German news outlet Fussball Transfers have an update on this, claiming West Ham have "come knocking" for Guirassy alongside Manchester United, Newcastle United, Fulham and Crystal Palace, who are all looking for new strikers.

This potentially means some form of contact has been made pre-January, with the race for his signing now heating up as we approach the winter window.

Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, commenting on Guirassy's ability this week (via Sky), praised him as a "very strong" centre-forward with real leadership qualities.

"He is very strong physically," said Plettenberg. "He knows how to score and he is known as a leading figure in the dressing room."