West Ham United are ready to entertain buyers for a speedy and direct player, as manager Julen Lopetegui attempts to raise January funds and strengthen his squad in key areas.

Julen Lopetegui reveals transfer talks with David Sullivan

Speaking to the press, Lopetegui shared that he's held conversations with West Ham chairman David Sullivan over plans for the looming winter window.

Technical director Tim Steidten is under pressure at West Ham, following a series of lacklustre investments over the summer window, which saw the club spend over £120 million on new signings - including flop striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

West Ham are believed to be in the market for a new centre-forward next month, but must first raise funds through player sales, as Lopetegui sits down for talks with Sullivan to discuss the best steps heading into January.

"The talks I have with David I am not going to tell you, but we talk a lot about the team," said Lopetegui on his meetings with Sullivan.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (home) December 29 Man City (away) January 4 Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26

"About the squad and about the next challenge, the only truth I believe is to be focused on the next match. After, we will see what happens."

While Lopetegui refused to go into too much detail on West Ham's transfer plans, reports suggest that Real Sociedad star Brais Mendez is a key target for West Ham alongside their pursuit of a new number nine.

It has also been reported that West Ham are serious contenders to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton, so there are rumoured targets on the agenda at Rush Green, but their need to sell after a summer of high expenditure means it could be a tricky one to navigate.

There are a number of squad members who could be forfeited in an attempt to bolster Lopetegui's transfer kitty, and one of them is now winger Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham put Maxwel Cornet up for sale after Southampton re-call decision

According to The Athletic, Cornet will be recalled from his loan spell at Southampton, with the Ivorian barely making any matchday squads recently and appearing surplus-to-requirement at St. Mary's.

West Ham are set to put Cornet up for sale once he returns to London, two and a half years after his £17.5 million move from Burnley, and the east Londoners could be hoping to recoup at least some of that fee in an attempt to raise cash.

The 28-year-old was a star player for Burnley in the 2021/2022 season, finishing that Premier League campaign as their top scorer with nine league goals, but it appears he's failing to rediscover that form behind the scenes.

"Cornet is quick and direct. He could help them get behind," said the late Kevin Campbell about Cornet back in 2022 (Football Insider).

"Cornet is a runner. He gets in behind and stretches teams. I think that is essential. He is a handful off the bench."