West Ham United have been eyeing one "creative" manager for a long time, and it is believed that he's open to making a move to England.

West Ham exploring Moyes alternatives amid dwindling contract

Current head coach David Moyes finds himself under fire once again, following a winless start to 2024 which has seen the Hammers slide further down the league table.

Heavy defeats to the likes of Arsenal and Man United certainly haven't helped Moyes' case either, with the Scotsman front and centre to backlash from some supporters who believe he's taken them as far as they can.

West Ham won their first major trophy in nearly 40 years under Moyes last term, lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League title in Prague, but flirted with relegation to the Championship domestically.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

Their league form hasn't been great since the summer of 2022, with Moyes also nearly getting sacked by West Ham last year as well. As the 60-year-old's contract looks set to expire at the end of this season as things stand, it is widely reported that West Ham are considering alternative managerial options to Moyes.

“I can confirm that the club are looking at alternative options,” stated club insider ExWHUemployee this week.

"Tim Steidten is the man heavily involved and leading the potential drive to replace Moyes, should he depart. There have been various names mentioned in the press, however at this stage its very early, with the club still hoping David Moyes turns the situation around. The club though are, and rightly so, planning ahead should the manager depart.”

A few names have been linked with the potentially vacant post already, but one standout name is Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who is now confirmed to be leaving this summer after the Bundesliga club's announcement.

The 50-year-old, who won a Champions League title as head coach of Chelsea in 2021, hasn't exactly had the best time in Bavaria as they fall far behind Bayer Leverkusen in the race for a Bundesliga title.

If Tuchel's side miss out on the German top-flight crown, it will be for the first time since Borussia Dortmund pipped them to the title in 2012.

Tuchel open to English move as West Ham hold "long-standing" interest

According to The Daily Mail and journalist Sami Mokbel this week, West Ham hold a "long-standing" interest in Tuchel, and it is believed the German is open to making a move back to England.

However, the Hammers may not be the only side in pursuit of a new head coach this summer, with the likes of Liverpool also named as potential contenders for Tuchel.

The former PSG boss is an elite name, and Man City's Pep Guardiola has previously lavished him with praise.

"He’s so creative with good build-up and connection, good runners and players who are good in the spaces," said Guardiola on Tuchel before their Champions League final clash in 2021.

“Both [Tuchel and Nagelsmann] are so creative with the shape they play."