West Ham United chiefs are holding internal talks over signing a £25 million striker after his excellent 31-goal season, with technical director Tim Steidten reportedly in the market for a new centre-forward next month.

West Ham targeting new striker in January

The Hammers have endured real bad luck with their two first-choice strikers this season.

Niclas Fullkrug is still fighting his way back to full match fitness after being sidelined with an achilles tendon injury since early September, but he finally got off the mark for West Ham during their 3-1 defeat at Leicester City last week.

The Germany international hasn't started since returning from injury, though, with manager Julen Lopetegui electing to use Jarrod Bowen in a makeshift centre-forward role against Wolves on Monday.

West Ham's last eight games in all competitions Match Date Opponent Competition Result #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 win #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

It may only be a matter of time before Fullkrug is given the nod right from the off for West Ham, but the same cannot be said for Michail Antonio, who was unfortunately involved in a horrific car accident over the weekend.

The Jamaica international has undergone surgery on a broken leg and is now set to begin extensive rehabilitation, which will keep him off the pitch for at least a year (The Guardian). Both Bowen and Tomas Soucek dedicated their goals against Wolves to Antonio, who will be supporting his team from the sidelines.

In terms of potential alternatives to Fullkrug and Antonio, there is a belief that Steidten personally wants Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt at West Ham, with The Boot Room now sharing that Corinthians sensation Yuri Alberto remains on their radar.

West Ham internally discussing deal for Yuri Alberto

The Brazilian has been on West Ham's radar for quite some time, with Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confirming that he rejected a bid from them last year in an interview with UOL.

Alves said in 2023: “I had an offer from West Ham for 16 million euros, and we didn’t do it (the deal).”

However, Alves' rejection of the Irons hasn't deterred them, as TBR write that Alberto is one of the strikers being discussed by West Ham as a potential signing.

He's apparently a long-time target for the club, made all the more appealing by his excellent 31-goal haul in all competitions across the latest 2024 season in Brazil.

Other reports suggest that Alberto could cost around £25 million to prise away from Corinthians, a far cry from West Ham's bid of £13 million last year, so Sullivan and co may have to be prepared to invest nearly double their original proposal.