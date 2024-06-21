West Ham United are on the hunt for further attacking additions after Luis Guilherme and have reportedly held talks for a £30m striker.

West Ham transfer rumours

Technical director Tim Steidten pushed for West Ham to sign Guilherme from Palmeiras, with the winger officially becoming the club’s first arrival of the Julen Lopetegui era. Speaking after securing a move for the teenager, Steidten was full of praise for Guilherme:

“We are really happy that Luis Guilherme is now a West Ham United player. He is a very exciting young talent who we have followed for some time, and once we became aware that he was available, Julen and I were determined to bring him to London.”

“This is a very important signing for us – we’ve worked hard across the Club, working closely with the Board, to secure Luis’s signature. We know how the tough the Premier League is, and we want a squad that is competitive next season, but also to find the balance of ensuring that we plan for the longer-term future. Exciting young players like Luis Guilherme will help us to reach those goals.”

After Guilherme, West Ham want more in the final third, with bids made for former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray, and Colombian forward Jhon Arias at Fluminense. An opening offer for Zaha was thought to be worth £6m, whereas a total package for Arias could rise to around £13m. Neither deal has been sealed as of yet, which has led the Hammers to a striker currently at the Copa America.

West Ham hold Jonathan David talks

According to HITC, West Ham officials have held talks over a move to sign Jonathan David from Lille this summer. The Irons aren’t the only Premier League side keen, though, with Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham also holding conversations. David, a Canada international, has just 12 months remaining on his deal with the Ligue 1 side and is open to leaving this summer.

The report adds that clubs feel a deal worth no more than £30m would be enough to sign David, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle also making contact but not holding talks. It appears as if there’s a real chance David will move to England ahead of the 2024/25 campaign after scoring 84 goals in 183 appearances for Lille since 2020.

He’s understandably come in for praise during that time, with Zach Lowy hailing him as an “absolutely massive” player for Lille and Thierry Henry saying:

“When you have a player like Jonathan David, who runs the way he does, in behind. His directness. Don’t ask him to come to play or assist because he has none this season. If he sees the centre-back dropping, then he will go in behind. But as soon as he sees there is a gap, he will run and he is also pretty strong too and he loves contacts.”