West Ham have reportedly held talks to sign a £30m-rated Premier League defender this summer, wanting to bring him in alongside Max Kilman, who has already been linked with a switch to east London.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers are preparing for an exciting new era with Julen Lopetegui in charge, with the Spaniard embarking on his first season at the London Stadium. He is a statement appointment after coming in for David Moyes, having won the Europa League during his Sevilla days.

However, in order for West Ham to have as much success as possible under their new boss, they will need to back him with the right signings. Numerous players continue to be linked with summer moves, including Wolves centre-back Kilman, who is considered a top target who could come in sooner rather than later.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a possible option at right-back and an alternative to Southampton ace Kyle Walker-Peters, with that position a clear area of focus before next season gets underway.

Meanwhile, Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is considered an ideal replacement for Lucas Paqueta, drawing comparisons with former West Ham hero Dimitri Payet, who used to light up Upton Park with his magic. The 20-year-old registered six assists in Ligue 1 last term and is seen as a player with a big future in the game.

West Ham told talks with "integral" £30m ace

According to a key claim from reliable Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, West Ham and technical director Tim Steidten have now "held talks" with Southampton defender Walker-Peters over a summer move.

It is also stated that it is a deal that "would see Flynn Downes move in the opposite direction on a permanent transfer", with the Hammers midfielder impressing on loan for Saints in 2023/24, playing an important role in them getting back into the Premier League.

The £30m-rated Walker-Peters could be a brilliant signing by West Ham this summer, bringing a mix of defensive solidity and attacking quality from right-back, and acting as a younger alternative to 31-year-old Vladimir Coufal, who could yet depart.

The 27-year-old started all 46 matches for Southampton in the Championship in 2023/24, showing what an important figure he was, and journalist Adam Blackmore has praised his ability, saying:

"I wonder how important he's become. You look at what happened in the summer [rumoured transfer interest] and you just wonder by the end of the season how important keeping him will have been. He's such an integral part of what they're doing. It's almost like the team is built around him to get the most out of him."

Kyle Walker-Peters' 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 46 Starts 46 Goals 2 Assists 4 Tackles per game 1.8 Dribbles per game 1.8 Pass completion rate 91.1%

Walker-Peters already has plenty of Premier League experience, making 115 appearances in the competition to date, so there is no reason why he can't arrive as an immediate key starter for West Ham, providing genuine quality from his right-back berth and being an important figure for a number of years to come.