West Ham United have held recent talks with an "underrated" forward's camp as Graham Potter's side ponder signing him on a free transfer this summer, but the Hammers face stiff competition for his services.

West Ham already making summer transfer plans

In the January window, West Ham backed Potter with the loan signing of Evan Ferguson from Brighton, who came in to bolster their striking options after both Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug were diagnosed with long-term injuries.

Antonio's horrific car crash means the Jamaica international is ruled out for the remainder of this Premier League campaign and beyond, while Fullkrug is expected to be out until around April with a hamstring injury (The Times).

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has played in a makeshift centre-forward role under both Potter and Julen Lopetegui this term, most recently in a 2-1 defeat away to Chelsea, but Ferguson's arrival provides the east Londoners with a much-needed extra option up front.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

The Republic of Ireland international could make his West Ham debut against Brentford on Saturday, but it is unclear whether he'll start or come off the bench, as Potter could also seek to ease him in gently and start Bowen as a striker once again against Thomas Frank's side.

It is worth pointing out that West Ham do not have an option to buy Ferguson at the end of his loan deal, meaning the club are making contingency plans for whether they cannot or do not strike a permanent move.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has been linked with a summer move to West Ham this week, and Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund is also believed to be on Potter's list of transfer targets as alternatives to Ferguson.

West Ham are also in pursuit of wide forwards, not to mention younger players with high potential who can bring the average age of their squad down.

West Ham hold talks with Antonio Cordero's camp ahead of free transfer

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, Malaga winger Antonio Cordero is subject to real interest from West Ham.

The Spain Under-19 international is out of contract in July, meaning Potter and co are able to snap him up on a free deal. West Ham have apparently held talks with Cordero's camp recently, but face a lot of competition from other interested sides, both abroad and in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are believed to be favourites for his signature right now, and the Magpies are convinced that they'll end up winning the race for his signature, but there could still be time for West Ham to spoil the party.

The exciting 18-year-old boasts four goals and six assists from 25 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, standing out as a shining light in an otherwise under-performing Malaga team, with scouts from elite clubs taking notice of his impressive performances.

TEAMtalk analyst and freelance scout Ben Mattinson has called Cordero an "underrated" attacker who's comfortable playing on both wings, with the teenager also possessing a tendency to shoot at goal often.