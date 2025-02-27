West Ham United co-chair David Sullivan is attempting to back manager Graham Potter ahead of the next Premier League campaign, as the Hammers hold transfer talks with a prolific forward's camp.

West Ham eye new forwards for Graham Potter this summer

The east Londoners secured a loan deal for Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson in the January window, but his move includes no option to buy, meaning the 20-year-old won't be at West Ham for the 2025/2026 season unless Sullivan returns to the negotiating table.