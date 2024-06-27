West Ham United and new manager Julen Lopetegui are hoping to strike a deal for a third summer signing this week, according to The Guardian.

West Ham make second signing after Guilherme

The Hammers and technical director Tim Steidten have been hard at work behind the scenes at the London Stadium, making new additions ahead of Lopetegui’s first season in charge.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme was the first signing of the Lopetegui era, joining from Palmeiras on a five-year contract. The winger has reportedly cost more than £25m, and the Hammers have now made their second signing of the window.

On Wednesday, West Ham announced the signing of former Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer. The 33-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Irons and said after officially joining:

“It feels brilliant to be a Hammer! As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something that I was keen to get sorted and get done and I’m just delighted to be here.

“I've been fortunate to play for teams with a real strong fanbase, a fanbase that's passionate about their club, and West Ham are no different. They're a fanbase that care deeply about their football club, it’s a family club as well, and I find it's always better to play for a team where you have those supporters cheering you on week in, week out.

"Especially in the last few years, the Club has had some really good success in Europe and in the Premier League as well. I think the Club has gone from strength to strength and I think I'm joining at a very, very good time as it's a positive time for the Club.”

After Guilherme and Foderingham, West Ham now look to be turning their attention to signing centre-back Max Kilman from Wolves. They have already had a bid rejected by those at Molineux for the player who worked under Lopetegui in the Midlands, but it looks as if there could be movement in the coming days.

West Ham hoping to seal Kilman deal this week

According to The Guardian in the last 48 hours, West Ham are hoping to seal a deal for Kilman this week. It is stated that Wolves could be tempted into selling their star centre-back for £45m, with West Ham’s opening proposal being worth around £30m plus add-ons.

The 27-year-old, praised as a "monster" of a player by presenter Tom Parker, has missed just one Premier League game across the past two completed seasons for Wolves, making more than 150 appearances for the Old Gold in total. Kilman also praised Lopetegui and his Wolves teammates following a win over West Ham in 2023.

"We've put our heads down and worked really hard in training. And it has paid off today [against West Ham]. We're defending better and we're more solid - this is the real Wolves. We're just delighted to get the win and go from there. We've bonded a lot over the break and have gelled together, and you can see that on the pitch.

"Every game in the Premier League is so tough, and West Ham are a great side, so to get the clean sheet means everyone is delighted."