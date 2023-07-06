In a recent episode of ‘The Beautiful Game Podcast’, Nigel James, the father of Reece James, was speaking about the Chelsea Academy. When quizzed on the biggest talent to emerge from the Cobham production line, he emphatically replied that it was “100%” Callum Hudson-Odoi.

This is glimmering praise, especially when considering the extraordinary quality of his son and the pool of players who began their careers as a Stamford Bridge youth.

However, Hudson-Odoi’s Chelsea career has drifted into irrelevancy and stands at a dangerous standstill. As a result, it has been confirmed by The Athletic that the 22-year-old wants to leave his boyhood club this summer and the Blues are prepared to listen to offers.

The winger feels the time has arrived for the next chapter in his career to find a better chance at regular first-team football. One of the clubs interested in this mercurial prodigy is West Ham, which can provide Hudson-Odoi with a massive opportunity to reinvent his stuttering career.

What’s the latest on Hudson-Odoi to West Ham?

According to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs, the Hammers are part of a Premier League cohort including Fulham, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Crystal Palace, that are interested in the Englishman and have made enquiries over what it may take to sign him.

Hudson Odoi only has one year left on his deal at Chelsea, and it's expected that an offer of around £10m would be enough to tempt the West London hierarchy into the sale.

Would Hudson-Odoi be a good signing for West Ham?

Hudson-Odoi has been at Chelsea since U8s level and has made 126 appearances for the senior team in all competitions.

The 2000-born forward was catapulted into the spotlight in the 2018/19 season by former manager Maurizio Sarri, who placed a huge amount of faith in the star. That year, he made his first start for the club in the Community Shield against Manchester City, then three months later he netted his first goal for the club against PAOK in the Europa League.

In April 2019, Hudson-Odoi made history when he assisted Olivier Giroud in the opening goal in a Premier League victory over Brighton to become the youngest player to assist a goal on his first domestic start, aged just 18 years and 146 days.

When Frank Lampard replaced Sarri, he described the attacker as “world-class”, and when he signed a new five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, he was projected to become Chelsea’s prize asset.

Since this, Hudson-Odoi has failed to find consistency or be regularly relied upon by either Lampard or Thomas Tuchel, though there is still a feeling that he holds that 'world-class' potential within him.

During his last two seasons in the capital, he only started 21 of 76 Premier League games. The German even resorted to starting the player at right-wing back as he continuously slipped down the pecking order.

The technician also had an underwhelming loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen last year, which has left Mauricio Pochettino uninspired and open to his exit.

Nevertheless, there is a spark within Hudson-Odoi. To appear in the Chelsea team at such a young age is an indication of his potential and the array of applause he has amassed from various greats within the game show he could flourish in a different environment.

He ranks within the best 16% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes and carries, and could provide pivotal competition for Said Benrahma next term.

The Algerian was the Irons’ top Premier League scorer last season with six goals, but four of them came from the penalty spot, and although he is a wondrously skilful asset, he can be annoyingly anonymous at times.

Indeed, the Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg has described the £55k-per-week man as “underwhelming” and “not worthy of the hype.” Considering he once scored 17 times in one season for Brentford, there is an argument to suggest he's fallen short of the mark.

As such, with David Moyes’ men lined up to compete in Europe again in the upcoming campaign, Hudson-Odoi could be set for far more minutes and has the capability to displace Benrahma.