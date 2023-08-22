West Ham United are expected to submit an imminent bid for Paris Saint Germain’s Hugo Ekitike, and a new report has revealed the price it will take to bring him to the Premier League.

Are West Ham signing Hugo Ekitike?

Standing at 6 foot 2, Ekitike only completed the permanent move to the Parc des Princes last month following a successful loan spell from Stade Reims, as per Transfermarkt, where he’s made a total of 33 appearances to date, but there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Despite still having another four years to run on his contract, Luis Enrique’s side are reportedly ready to cash in on the 21-year-old striker in order to fund new signings of their own, and should he depart, he’s got a potential suitor waiting for him in the form of David Moyes in E20.

RMC Sport previously revealed that the Irons had expressed an initial interest in the Frenchman, whilst Sport Zone have since claimed that the London Stadium outfit have stepped up their pursuit of the centre-forward following the departure of Gianluca Scamacca who has left the club to join Atalanta in the Serie A.

According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), West Ham are in “direct contact” regarding a summer swoop for Ekitike and are set to “quickly make an offer” of a loan with an option to buy for a fee in the region of €35m (£29m).

Should PSG’s star make the permanent move to the top-flight, it’s stated that the requirements needed to trigger that option would be “very easily attainable”, and with Moyes appearing “confident” that his target has the necessary qualities to succeed, this could be one to keep a close eye on in the final weeks of the market.

How many goals has Hugo Ekitike scored?

Since the start of his career, Ekitike has posted 35 goal contributions (24 goals and 11 assists) in 87 appearances which has seen him dubbed a “revelation” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he put pen to paper, it could be a massive coup for West Ham.

The Reims native also recorded 34 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was the fourth-highest number throughout the whole of his squad, via FBRef, which is pretty good going when you consider that he had to compete with the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

PSG’s attacker additionally has experience competing in the Champions League and will know what it takes to be successful at the top level having been crowned Ligue 1 winners for 2022/23, so could bring a welcome winning mentality to the capital.

Furthermore, Ekitike has the versatility to operate out wide on the left wing as well as in his usual role through the middle so he could be a great option for the boss to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur, making this a no-brainer of a deal to complete and one to keep an eye on before the deadline.