West Ham United are on the verge of losing another player with Gianluca Scamacca attracting interest from Inter Milan, and now a fresh update has emerged on a potential replacement.

What's the latest on West Ham's interest in Hugo Ekitike?

According to French news outlet RMC Sport, the Hammers are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.

As per the report, the east London outfit are joined by Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Nottingham Forest in their interest of the young talent who has found his game-time limited for the Ligue 1 champions.

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

Irons boss David Moyes will be fully focused on the preparations to lead his squad out in their Premier League opener against Bournemouth next weekend, however, Inter Milan's interest in signing Scamacca could throw a spanner in the works.

Italian journalist and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Serie A giants are in negotiations with Scamacca and West Ham over a deal:

"Inter, confident on Gianluca Scamacca deal as negotiations between parties are underway — current bid remains €25m add-ons included #Inter"

As a result, Scamacca's likely departure could present an opportunity to secure the signing of a young talent hungry for game-time who will come into the club with a point to prove to make an instant impact.

After completing a move last summer from Stade de Reims, Ekitike has struggled to make his presence known at PSG with just 12 Ligue 1 starts due to competing with Kylian Mbappe for the centre-forward role.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old gem ranks in the top 5% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for assists, pass completion and interceptions per 90 minutes played, as well as ranking in the top 25% of blocks and successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

The 6 foot 2 French titan has earned high praise over his career so far, with former Reims manager Óscar García waxing lyrical about the young player:

"There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player."

Whilst Reims reserve team coach Franck Chalencon claimed:

"His main quality? His instinct for goal. It's very rare that Hugo plays a game without creating a chance himself at any occasion.In front of the goal, his ratio is excellent. But he's not only a striker, he can play on the wing, too. Very technical. He knows what to do with the ball, when to keep it, when to give it."

When comparing Ekitike's output to Scamacca's last season, the £79k-per-week forward comfortably outperformed his position competitor in a number of key attributes including goal contributions (7 v 3), shots on target (35.3% v 33.3%), pass completion rate (81.9% v 66.7%), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.57 v 2.33) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.55 v 0.10).

With that being said, the signing of Ekitike could be a great opportunity for West Ham to not only replace Scamacca in the short term but also to develop a young player with huge potential who can make a significant impact for many years to come.