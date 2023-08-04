West Ham United are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike, as David Moyes searches for squad upgrades this summer.

The Scotsman is under pressure to deliver new signings this window after obtaining £105m from the sale of captain Declan Rice, as the Hammers bid to improve on their relegation-threatened 2022/23 campaign.

Could West Ham sign Hugo Ekitike?

As reported by news in France, West Ham are one of the clubs named to have interest in Ekitike, alongside Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

The report claims that the 21-year-old ‘attracts the eye’ of the east Londoners, with an exit rumoured from PSG just months after the club secured the permanent signing of the forward.

Signed by PSG for €28.5m (£24.5m) following a loan spell at the club with an obligation to buy from Stade Reims, the youngster could reluctantly be on the move already.

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

After a blistering 2021/22 campaign for Reims, the rising star captured the eye of PSG, however, reports speculate that he could depart this summer with game time not guaranteed and his place in the pecking order in Paris being seemingly low.

While the news is disappointing for Ekitike, who fulfilled a “logical” move to the capital, the 21-year-old could find his path leading to competing in one of the world’s most competitive leagues, as West Ham eye the youngster.

Once lauded as an “absolute talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the striker has already made a name for himself in France, netting 13 Ligue 1 goals and registering eight assists in 51 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

While his game time at PSG was rather limited, making 12 starts out of 25 appearances, the youngster managed to score three times in the league for the Parisians, as well as recording four assists to showcase the impact he can have in the final third.

Building on his 10 goals and four assists the season prior, the striker could be the perfect acquisition for Moyes to target at West Ham, as the Irons weigh up their forward options.

With Gianluca Scamacca’s departure imminent, the Hammers need a presence to fill his boots, as well as a talent that could eventually take the reins from Michail Antonio, who at 33-years-old could soon be nearing the end of his best days.

The Jamaican has one year remaining on his contract, adding to Moyes’ pressures to equip a forward this summer.

In Ekitike, the Scotsman could secure the perfect heir to Antonio, in a player that possesses a similar playing style to the “reliable goalscorer”, as hailed by members of the media.

The 21-year-old has been identified as a ‘dedicated off-ball striker’ by scouting site Scouted Football, a role mirrored by the 33-year-old at the London Stadium as highlighted by his season heat map portrayed last term, via Sofascore.

Averaging 1.48 carries into the final third per 90 last season, the youngster could offer a new dynamic to West Ham’s attack in place of the veteran, who averaged just 0.59 per 90 in this area in the Premier League.

At such an early age, the hungry forward could be an asset as reliable as Antonio for years to come, in a move that could relieve Moyes of his stresses regarding equipping a finisher to his side.