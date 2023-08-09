West Ham United are finally beginning to make some headway in the transfer market.

The Irons have made a combined £60m bid for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, whilst they have also agreed a £32m deal to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

One of the other names at the top of the Hammers’ agenda is Ian Maatsen.

What’s the latest on Ian Maatsen to West Ham?

According to Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the Irons are 'considered frontrunners' to sign the Chelsea youngster, should he leave Stamford Bridge.

It's thought that the young full-back is keen to stay at the west London outfit but wants assurances over his development plan and long-term prospects at the club before agreeing to a new deal.

The Netherlands U21 international has just one year left on his current contract, leaving a host of clubs keeping a watchful eye over developments, including West Ham.

Eredivisie giants Ajax and Ligue 1 side RC Lens are also thought to be in the race to land Maatsen, whilst another loan stint away from the Blues hasn't been ruled out yet.

He is currently valued at around £20m.

Would Ian Maatsen be a good signing for West Ham?

In Mauricio Pochettino’s short reign at the Chelsea helm, the 21-year-old gem has been described as “exceptional” by Kinsella due to his performances in pre-season. Across five games, he notched two games and an assist, whilst being forced to play out of position due to the more senior figures of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

If he opts to stay at Stamford Bridge, the Argentine coach is set to play him as a winger or an attacking midfielder in a 4-2-3-1 system.

This creates an interesting conundrum for Maatsen, as West Ham’s interest would likely see him deployed in his more conventional left-back role. Moreover, long-serving servant Aaron Cresswell has been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which would seemingly create space for the youngster at the London Stadium.

Whilst on loan at Burnley last term, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany described Maatsen as a “very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."

This versatility has stemmed from his adaptability to differing positional demands.

At Turf Moor, he recorded the joint-second most assists (6) and the third-most interceptions per game (1.4). This blend of defensive solidity and attacking verve means he is capable of across the left-hand side, a trait noted by Pochettino and Kompany.

Therefore, Hammers boss David Moyes would likely view Maatsen as competition for Emerson, who endured an inconsistent debut season in east London.

Over the past 365 days, the Dutch outranks the Italian for a number of metrics including shot-creating actions per 90 (2.38 vs 1.98), progressive passes per 90 (6.21 vs 3.07), progressive carries per 90 (3.36 vs 2.59), tackles per 90 (2.18 vs 1.77), and interceptions per 90 (1.51 vs 1.02), via FBref.

Perhaps Emerson is a victim of Moyes’ rigidly unattractive style of play, but ultimately the 29-year-old dud only managed 16 Premier League starts without any injuries, so he looks easily replaceable.

After Maatsen’s glittering showings in the Championship and in the early stages for Chelsea this summer, it could well be a commendable coup for the 2023 Europa Conference League winners and one that spells trouble for the West Ham full-back.