West Ham are eyeing defensive reinforcements.

The East Londoners conceded 55 goals in the Premier League this season, the most they’ve allowed in a single campaign since 2020.

David Moyes’ side eventually finished 14th, but at times it was far from comfortable, and their defensive fragility was exposed on multiple occasions.

With the monumental Europa Conference League victory now under their belts, the Irons are set for an active summer and Roma’s Roger Ibanez is understood to be a serious target.

What’s the latest on Roger Ibanez to West Ham?

According to Romagiallorossa.it (via Sport Witness), the Hammers are “in the picture” to sign the 24-year-old, who Jose Mourinho has previously labelled as “untouchable.”

Despite his manager’s huge praise, the Giallorossi may be forced to raise funds of up to €30m (£26m) before the end of the month due to the stringent stakes of Financial Fair Play that are pushing Roma into unwanted sales.

The 2023 Europa Conference League winners are set to be rivalled by Atletico Madrid for the Brazilian’s signature which could cost €40m (£34m).

Would Roger Ibanez be a good signing for West Ham?

The two-cap international has made 33 Serie A appearances for Roma this season, averaging two tackles, two interceptions, and 2.8 clearances per game, whilst committing zero errors leading to shots.

Outside his own team, the 6 foot 1 titan also ranks impressively across the continent. In Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers, Ibanez sits in the top 3% for interceptions per 90, as well as the highest 18% for tackles per 90, according to FBref.

The centre-back also started 12 of his side’s 15 Europa League outings, as they agonisingly lost in the final to Sevilla on penalties.

As per FBref, the defender has been compared to Real Madrid’s Eder Militao. His compatriot has previously been labelled as the “best centre back in the world” by Carlo Ancelotti, who added: “Militao is really quick, really good at one-on-one, really good with the ball and he can head the ball so well.”

The former Porto ace has a phenomenal ability to read the game and is an adept asset with possession. This is showcased by the fact that he manages over two blocks per 90, and ranks within the top 21% for progressive carries.

Militao has evolved as a key figure for Los Blancos and made 12 appearances in their sensational journey to European glory when they beat Liverpool to win the Champions League in 2022.

West Ham's target is yet to reach such illustrious heights but is equally good on the ball, ranking in the top 19% for take-ons attempted and is similarly supreme in the air sitting in the best 14% for percentage of aerials won per 90.

Therefore, with West Ham able to attract big players, Ibanez would be a commendable and huge statement of intent for their unwavering ambition next term.