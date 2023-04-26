West Ham United have sent a scout to watch PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Sangare to West Ham?

The Ivory Coast international joined Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side back in September 2020 and has another four years remaining on his contract. During his 129 appearances so far this season, he has become the top-performing defensive player for the Eredivisie giants.

Speaking to Voetbal International, however, PSV’s manager has “challenged” the 25-year-old to “go to the top” in England, with reports claiming that they would be willing to sanction a sale to allow him to do just that in a huge boost for David Moyes.

The Philips Stadion talisman is ready to test himself in the top-flight with the Irons having been touted as a potential destination, and whilst there are several others in the race for his signature, the hierarchy appear serious about completing a deal in the summer.

According to 90min, West Ham, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Brentford, Brighton, Wolves and Leeds United all “sent representatives” to watch PSV’s 3-0 victory over Ajax, in particular Sangare for the chiefs at the London Stadium. The Irons have been “alerted” to the midfielder’s expected availability by his agents, with his contract having a release clause included worth €37m (£32m), which is likely to be the fee needed to be paid to prise him away.

Where would Sangare fit in at West Ham?

Sangare is naturally a defensive midfielder but also has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in central and attacking midfield, and having been dubbed a “threat” from midfield by journalist Josh Bunting, he could be the ideal successor to Declan Rice at West Ham with his ability to impact the game at both ends.

The Europa League participant is strong in the defensive aspect of his game having made 65 tackles so far this season, which is far higher than any of his fellow teammates, with 32 of those being won, which is also the second-best success rate at PSV, as per FBRef. Overall, his tackling ability ranks him in the 90th percentile across midfielders in European leagues, while Rice sits in the 66th, albeit against superior opposition.

The 6 foot 3 colossus, who would add a different dimension to the centre with his height, is also able to contribute to his team’s efforts in the final third having scored seven goals and provided three assists in 41 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Finally, Sangare and Van Nistelrooy making it public knowledge that he’s ready to take the next step in his career means he would seriously consider the move, so the board should capitalise on this and splash the cash on a player who could be a long-term signing in E20.