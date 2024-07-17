West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign a new “star” for Julen Lopetegui ahead of his first season in charge at the London Stadium.

West Ham summer signings and departures

It has already been a productive transfer window for the Hammers, with technical director Tim Steidten bringing in three new players. Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme was the first to arrive from Palmeiras and was followed by experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United. The latest arrival is Max Kilman from Wolves, with the centre-back reuniting with Lopetegui after their time together at Molineux.

Steidten promised a busy summer window earlier in the month, saying at Lopetegui’s first press conference as Irons boss: “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

In regards to departures, West Ham have received fees for Nathan Trott, Thilo Kehrer, Said Benrahma and Flynn Downes, who have joined FC Copenhagen, AS Monaco, Lyon and Southampton respectively.

Right-back Ben Johnson also departed the club upon his contract expiry date last month and has penned terms with newly promoted Ipswich Town. Therefore, a right-back addition appears to be required at the London Stadium, with one player linked being Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters.

Talks were held for Walker-Peters prior to Kilman completing his move to West Ham, but there has now been a new development regarding the Saints right-back.

West Ham in advanced talks for Kyle Walker-Peters

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke in the last 48 hours, West Ham are closing in on the signing of Walker-Peters. It is stated that West Ham and Southampton are in advanced talks over a fee for the 27-year-old, however, there are clubs waiting to pounce, should a move fall through.

The Irons are in pole position, though, but it remains to be seen what sort of fee the two clubs have been negotiating for the two-cap England international.

Walker-Peters, labelled a Saints “star” by reporter Alfie House, recently helped Southampton win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and should he join West Ham, would bring a wealth of top-flight experience with him.

The Englishman, who started at Tottenham Hotspur, has made 115 appearances in the Premier League, the majority of which have come for Southampton. He’s also been praised by former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who once compared the full-back to German icon Phillipp Lahm for his versatility.

“Kyle is an unbelievably smart footballer with a super football intelligence. He plays, left-back, right-back and now on the 10.

“In the sessions sometimes he plays six also, so he can play every position. He remembers me a little bit of Phillipp Lahm I must say, because he is so good on the ball, he always has good decisions. He can run and makes nearly any mistakes. He is getting better and better and this is what you need on this position.”