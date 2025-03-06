West Ham United have reportedly made contact with a £34m striker as Graham Potter looks ahead to his first full season in charge at the London Stadium.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Irons are currently 16 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, sitting in 15th position. However, they are closer to the top four than they are the bottom three, with the club’s campaign on course to fizzle out.

There will be more optimism under Potter next season, though, and after a big summer spending spree last year, transfer rumours are already circulating ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Recent speculation has linked West Ham with a move to sign Club Brugge full-back Maxim de Cupyer ahead of Arsenal, whereas Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also on West Ham’s radar.