West Ham United chiefs are in "ongoing" talks over signing an England player for new manager Graham Potter, with a high-ranking Hammers source telling one news outlet that a move for him is very much on the cards.

West Ham working to back Graham Potter in January

So far, Potter has suffered two defeats in the West Ham dugout and one thrilling win at home to high-flying Fulham, but the former Chelsea boss has scarcely had any time to implement the philosophy which brought him so much success at Brighton.

Potter is also working with Julen Lopetegui's players, and is yet to make his first official new signing as manager. That isn't for lack of trying, as the 49-year-old is believed to be "very" keen on exploring loan deals for Chelsea duo Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka (ExWHUemployee).

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15 Arsenal (away) February 22 Leicester City (home) February 27

West Ham have also seen a new £57 million bid for Jhon Duran rejected out of hand, as their search for a new centre-forward to come in for injured duo Niclas Füllkrug and Michail Antonio carries on behind-the-scenes.

In any case, the east Londoners are working to back Potter at the London Stadium, and a new midfielder is believed to remain on their to-do list.

Another one of their reported targets, alongside the likes of Dewsbury-Hall and Chukwuemeka, is Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

While this would be one for the summer, considering his contract expires at the end of this season, it is believed that West Ham are attempting to agree on a pre-contract with the Three Lions ace who earned his first ever international call-ups in late 2024.

The former Man United gem bagged eight assists across 31 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last campaign, averaging a very impressive 91.3 per cent passing accuracy in their midfield (WhoScored), leaving little wonder the tidy, composed technician is attracting Premier League interest.

West Ham in "ongoing talks" with Angel Gomes over contract

According to a "senior" club source, speaking to Hammers News, West Ham are in "ongoing talks" with Gomes over signing for them - but they face stiff competition from London rivals Tottenham, who pose a "big" threat.

“Talks are ongoing but nothing is close and there’s competition given his status,” said the inside informant to Hammers News. “Tottenham are a big problem now.”

If Potter's side can pip Ange Postecoglou to the 24-year-old's signing, there is little denying he'd be an excellent coup, especially on a free deal.

“He’s the type of quality player you want your club looking at, obviously," said pundit Paul Robinson to Tottenham News.

“He’s going to get more minutes at international level. He’s a top-quality player. A move back to the Premier League won’t be out of the question. If he’s playing at the top level, you want your club to be involved in the race."