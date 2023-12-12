West Ham United are enduring a mixed season so far this year. They aren't in danger of getting relegated, but they don't look likely to challenge for a Champions League place either.

An impressive win away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last week was followed up by a 5-0 thrashing away to Fulham on Sunday, which only goes to demonstrate the topsy-turvey nature of the Hammers' form.

However, while they are stuck in ninth place in the league, they are joint top of their Europa League group and are once again flying on the continent. However, with only Manchester United scoring fewer goals than them in the top half of the league, David Moyes' men will need to start finding the back of the net more regularly to move up the table.

So recent links to Chelsea's Armando Broja should excite the West Ham faithful, although it should no doubt worry Michail Antonio.

West Ham United transfer news - Armando Broja

According to Steve Kay of Football Transfers, Chelsea striker Armando Broja is a January transfer target for several Premier League clubs, including West Ham United who are 'leading the way.'

The publication claims that the Albanian international has an estimated transfer value of €20.5m, which works out to around £18m, which, for a player who has Premier League experience, sounds like a reasonable enough fee.

The "complete forward", as described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has struggled for game time in recent seasons, and while that has been primarily down to an unfortunate run of long-term injuries, his inconsistent form hasn't helped his cause.

However, during his loan spell at Southampton in the 2021/22 season, he showed the league glimpses of what he could do were he given the chance to lead the line for a topflight team, scoring six goals in 21 starts for the Saints.

One player who might not be so enthused about this link is Antonio, as the Jamaican striker would likely be the man to make way for the 22-year-old.

Armando Broja would take Michail Antonio's place

Antonio has been a reliable, if not spectacular, servant to the Irons for eight years, signing from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for a fee of £7m.

In the years since, he has played as a winger, a full-back and a striker for the club and has even claimed the title of West Ham's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

However, he scored just five goals in 33 league appearances last season and has found the back of the net only twice in 12 matches this season, which just isn't enough if the Hammers want to progress as a club.

When comparing Broja's underlying numbers to his potential new teammate, it becomes clear that he would be the better option up top for the Eastenders.

Armando Broja vs Michail Antonio Stats (per 90) Broja Antonio Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.27 0.20 Progressive Carries 1.92 2.78 Progressive Passes 0.77 1.11 Shots 2.31 1.00 Passing Accuracy 87.5% 59.2% Successful Take-Ons 1.92 1.89 Miscontrols 3.08 3.78 Fouls Committed 0.77 1.44 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/24 Premier League Season

While he doesn't necessarily blow Antonio away in the areas where he comes out on top and actually comes out second best for progressive carries and passes, the fact that he is 11 years his junior and so highly thought of makes the choice a no-brainer.

With a run of games in a settled team, the "devastating" forward, as described by former Juventus defender Sergio Porrini, is sure to come good and start banging in the goals.