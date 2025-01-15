West Ham United have made an approach for a £20m Premier League forward who has a history of scoring against the Irons.

Potter gets first West Ham win vs Fulham

Graham Potter got his maiden league victory as Hammers boss at the first attempt on Tuesday evening, with West Ham beating Fulham 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Goals from Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta were enough to cancel out Alex Iwobi’s brace for the visitors, with West Ham starting the game with Paqueta in attack due to injuries to Niclas Fullkrug, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Talking after the win, Potter said: "It was probably not one for the purists but from our point of view we are delighted with the three points. I think we started the game a little bit passive and credit to Fulham for being in the game well and we tried to get the crowd a little bit more involved.

"Fulham scored and we thought it was a bit tough. It was about sticking together. We had some breathing space but we were never comfortable and that's why it's nice to get over the line."

Attention can now turn to the transfer window for a few days before West Ham host Crystal Palace, with the Irons on the search for a striker solution for the second half of the campaign.

A number of attackers have been linked with moves to the Hammers, including summer target Jhon Duran. Reports have claimed that West Ham had a recent bid rejected for Aston Villa striker Duran, whereas speculation elsewhere has suggested that West Ham are planning a January loan bid for Marseille striker Elye Wahi.

Now, another name has emerged to solve Potter’s striker selection headache.

West Ham in talks to sign Nottingham Forest forward Awoniyi

According to Jack Rosser of The Sun, West Ham are interested in signing Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi. Rosser claims that the Irons have made an approach over a loan move, although a permanent transfer has also been discussed, with Forest wanting £20m.

Since then, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that talks are underway over a transfer for the Forest striker.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at the City Ground under Nuno Espirito Santo, with Chris Wood the main man for Forest who are flying in the Premier League.

Awoniyi has been with Forest since 2022 and has a great record against West Ham, scoring three of his 18 goals for the Reds against the Irons.

The Nigeria international actually averages a goal every 75 minutes against the Hammers, so he could potentially be a shrewd option for Potter on loan.

He has found the back of the net just once in 18 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign, though, so West Ham may well be reluctant to match the £20m asking price set by Forest, making this one to keep an eye on before the deadline.