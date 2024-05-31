West Ham United appear to be keen on backing new manager Julen Lopetegui in the transfer market and are now in talks to sign an exciting £30m attacker dubbed the "next Kylian Mbappe".

West Ham transfer rumours

Talking after officially joining the Hammers earlier this month, Lopetegui said that he will try to put his own stamp on things at the London Stadium.

“I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big Club. We will try to put our stamp on the Club. I feel that we have a fantastic platform. I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

“I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this."

There has already been movement ahead of the summer transfer window officially being opened, with a verbal agreement in place to sign Brazil international defender Fabricio Bruno from Flamengo in a deal that could be worth around £11.5m.

There could be soon personal issues with Bruno, though, with Wolves defender Max Kilman also linked with reuniting with Lopetegui. It isn’t just at the back where additions are wanted, though, with Fabrizio Romano sharing a promising West Ham update on Palmeiras attacker Luis Guilherme.

West Ham in £30m Luis Guilherme talks

According to the transfer expert, West Ham are in talks to sign Guilherme in a deal that could be worth £30m.

Guilherme, primarily a right-winger who can play on the left or in an attacking midfield role, has been catching the eye in Brazil over the last few years, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig highlighting his pace, acceleration, passing, vision, creativity, technique, ball control, agility and dribbling as very strong attributes.

The 18-year-old was even dubbed the "next Kylian Mbappe" by Football Insider back in February when it was claimed that Liverpool were looking to win the race for his services this summer.

Therefore, if West Ham secure a deal for Guilherme over the coming weeks, it could prove to be a major coup for the Irons, both in the short term and for years to come.