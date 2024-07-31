West Ham United have reportedly held talks to sign a new centre-back instead of Jean-Clair Todibo after their agreed deal for the Frenchman fell through.

West Ham transfer rumours

New manager Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten have made three signings ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, with teenage winger Luis Guilherme, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and centre-back Max Kilman all arriving at the London Stadium.

More is wanted ahead of the first game of the Premier League campaign, with a full-back, centre-back and centre-forward all seemingly on the to-do list for Steidten, who promised a busy summer in the market when speaking at Lopetegui’s first press conference as West Ham boss earlier in the month, though. “I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

In regards to specific targets, Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui looked like he could be heading to London before a deal fell through due to an agreement on the player side not being reached. Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka appears to be the priority at right-back, whereas Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran has been the most concrete attacking target.

At centre-back, a transfer was reportedly agreed between West Ham and Nice to sign Todibo earlier this month. The proposal accepted was a loan with the option to make a deal permanent for €36m (£30m), however, the player seemingly has his eye on a move to Juventus. Therefore, a move to West Ham appears to be off, which has resulted in the club looking at alternative targets.

West Ham hold talks to sign Oumar Solet

According to HITC, West Ham have held talks with RB Salzburg over a move to sign Oumar Solet instead of Todibo. The report states that ‘Steidten sees Solet as a genuine option to come in a centre-half after their failure to land Todibo’.

However, it isn’t just the Hammers who are keen on Solet, with Villarreal making an £8m offer to secure his services. The 24-year-old is primarily a centre-back but can also turn out as a holding midfielder if required and is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt.

Therefore, a bid around Villarreal’s £8m seems a fair starting point, and it’ll be interesting to see if West Ham make an offer of their own. If they do, Solet could be keen on moving to England, as he admitted last year when linked with Everton and Newcastle that the prospect of playing in the Premier League excites him.

“I have a lot of ambitions, to be honest. I’m just on my way - for sure the Premier League excites me a lot. I feel it’s a league that I can perform in really well and it can bring me to the top. It’s probably the best league in the would. I feel if I have the chance it’s going to help make me become the top player I want to be.

“That’s exactly what I need for the next step. I’m a challenger, a competitor, a winner. I have big ambitions in football and outside football. I want to be a really big player.”