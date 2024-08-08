West Ham United are still in talks for another signing after a busy few days, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham’s summer signings and latest rumours

Julen Lopetegui’s first competitive Premier League game as Hammers boss is days away, with the Spaniard preparing his side to take on Aston Villa at the London Stadium on August 17th. It is shaping up to be a new-look Irons starting line up, with the club and technical director Tim Steidten working extremely hard behind the scenes in the transfer market.

Recently, West Ham’s summer signings list has doubled to six after Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez all officially completed their moves to the Hammers. Summerville was the first of the trio to be announced, arriving from Leeds and was quickly followed by Fullkrug, who left Dortmund. Rodriguez was the latest and cheapest, joining on a free transfer after leaving Real Betis.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer

Now, attention appears to be back on more signings, with an offer on the table for experienced centre-back Mats Hummels, who is currently a free agent.

Meanwhile, Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been a target this summer, with reports over the weekend suggesting that a five-year deal had been agreed with the player and a £10m offer submitted to the Red Devils.

As we know, a deal is yet to be agreed, and Romano has shared the latest.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano said that West Ham could start exploring other centre-back targets to Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, but when it comes to Wan-Bissaka, talks are still ongoing, describing it as an “important” move for the Irons.

“Again, for Todibo, they are waiting to see what happens with Juventus, but I think they could start exploring other options in the next days, and then let's see if there will be some other opportunities.

“West Ham already did many things in the last 48 hours. They signed three players, so I think West Ham will still be active. But as of now, they are still negotiating, especially in the case of Wan-Bissaka, it's an important one for them.”

Lopetegui has Vladimir Coufal as his only recognised senior right-back option after Ben Johnson left on a free transfer to join Ipswich Town, so you can see why adding a right-back is important for West Ham.

Wan-Bissaka, who cost Man Utd £50m back in 2019, is now 26 years of age and has plenty of experience in the top flight for United and Crystal Palace, making more than 170 Premier League appearances.

Solid defensively, former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for Wan-Bissaka during his tenure, telling the club's official website: "We saw an exceptional defender when I watched him last season. He had a couple of games especially against [Leroy] Sane, against Manchester City, and you think ‘wow, he’s so hard to go past'."