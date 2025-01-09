West Ham United are in ongoing talks with the agent of a colossal centre-back, as chairman David Sullivan and technical director Tim Steidten attempt to back incoming new manager Graham Potter in the January transfer market.

West Ham poised to appoint Graham Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui

Despite a brief lapse in negotiations, where Potter held out for a longer-term contract, as opposed to a short-term deal until the end of the Premier League season (Jacob Steinberg), the Englishman now looks set to replace Julen Lopetegui as manager of the club.

Lopetegui had been flirting with the sack for quite some time and briefly bought himself an extended period in the Hammers dugout after a 2-1 'El Sackico' win over Wolves, but the 58-year-old's time has now come as West Ham plan to replace him with Potter.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26 Chelsea (away) February 3 Brentford (home) February 15

The east Londoners cancelled a scheduled manager's press conference on Wednesday morning, with Sullivan meeting Potter and holding talks over the last 48 hours as West Ham decided on the ex-Chelsea boss' appointment, just six months after landing on Lopetegui to succeed David Moyes.

Lopetegui's exit, now confirmed by the club, comes after the Spaniard guided them to just six wins from a possible 20 in the Premier League, leaving them 14th in the table, despite serious expenditure in the summer transfer window.

In that time, West Ham also leaked a woeful 39 top-flight goals. Only relegation-threatened Wolves, Leicester City and Southampton have conceded more than the Irons this season, which makes for grim reading and something Potter will want to address pretty quickly.

While a lot of the talk has centered around West Ham potentially signing a new striker in January, there are also major defensive concerns which need to be addressed.

West Ham in ongoing talks with Senou Coulibaly via agent

According to Africa Foot, via Sport Witness, Sullivan and Steidten have turned to a relatively low-profile option to reinforce their backline.

Indeed, it is believed AC Omonia’s Senou Coulibaly has emerged as a transfer target for West Ham, with the club potentially looking to hand Potter the best possible chance of resurrecting their form over the second half of 24/25.

AF claim that West Ham are in ongoing talks with Coulibaly's agent, potentially looking to sign him in January. The Malian is also attracting interest from London rivals Tottenham, who particularly appreciate the 6 foot 4 defender's ability.

Coulibaly is dubbed a standout player of the Cypriot first division and has impressed in the Europa Conference League for Omonia this season, which has apparently turned a few heads in the English capital.

The 30-year-old would be an out-of-the-box potential signing for Potter, but a very low cost one considering his deal is currently set to expire in May (with the option of a further year).