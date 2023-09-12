West Ham United have arguably been the surprise of the season so far. The Hammers are still unbeaten after four Premier League games, having beaten both Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

When you consider the fact that they lost Declan Rice in a move worth a reported £105m to Arsenal, too, David Moyes' side have been all the more impressive.

Given how good they've been, West Ham may not have wanted the international break to come so soon, especially with the added risk of injury. Without it, the London club had the chance to continue their form, perhaps extending it to one of their best runs under Moyes. Now, however, they are set to come out of the break with key injuries and their momentum stalled.

What's the latest West Ham United injury news?

Moyes may already be without summer signing James Ward-Prowse against the Premier League champions, after the former Southampton man reportedly picked up an injury last week, and has been sitting out of training ever since. The England international hit the ground running at the London Stadium, scoring once and assisting three times in three games for the Hammers, but could now miss their next game, with fans anxiously awaiting the results of a scan this week.

On top of that, according to reports in the Czech Republic, Vladimir Coufal has now picked up a small injury whilst on international duty, and is potentially a doubt for West Ham's top of the table clash against Manchester City.

The full-back has featured in all four Premier League games so far this season, meaning that, without him, Moyes' side may struggle to maintain their impressive unbeaten run. With that said, it's certainly been an international break to forget for the Hammers, although the full extent of Coufal's issue is not yet clear.

How has Vladimir Coufal performed this season?

Now 31-years-old, you'd be forgiven for assuming that Coufal's place in the West Ham side would be at risk this season. That has been anything but the case, however, as the Czech Republic international has started every league game for his side.

The stats show that he is more than earning his place in Moyes' plans this season, too. According to FBref, in four games, Coufal has made 11 progressive passes, five progressive carries, won six tackles, and made five blocks and interceptions. It has been an all-round performance from the right-back so far this season, warranting his reported salary of £52k-per-week.

At his best, Coufal has earned plenty of deserved praise, too, including from Jamie Carragher, who once named him in his Premier League Team of the Season.

Carragher said, via Football London: "At right-back I've gone for Vladimir Coufal, I love him. He plays week in, week out, has been brilliant and typifies West Ham's season."

Everything points towards a player that West Ham could do with having at their disposal against Manchester City, making his injury whilst on international duty all the more frustrating for Moyes and co, who may now need to find an adequate replacement.