Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United have a "virtually fully fit squad" to play in the east London club's match tonight.

What's the latest West Ham team news?

There's every reason for the Hammers to come into the Premier League clash against Liverpool with a renewed sense of confidence.

After all, they are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak, which includes their Europa Conference League quarter-final triumph over Gent.

Last time out in the league, they also thumped Bournemouth 4-0 and picked up a 2-2 draw after coming from behind against high-flying Arsenal.

With that being the case, David Moyes and co should have no reason to fear Liverpool, especially as they have a near-fully fit squad to choose from – missing only the injured Gianluca Scamacca​​​​​​.

Indeed, Ex revealed as much in a post shared on The West Ham Way Patreon page. However, seeing as that win against the Cherries came only three days ago, Moyes may want to rest Michail Antonio who might be fatigued.

The insider explained: "West Ham have yet another reported virtually fully fit squad to choose from going into the big game against Liverpool.

"Following a very impressive performance against Bournemouth the manager is left with the choice of sticking with the same team or alternating one or two players.

"Key players like Antonio who struggle to play two games in one week were able to be subbed off again early against Bournemouth, giving him more of a chance of remaining within the team.

"The only confirmed absentee is Gianluca Scamacca who has been ruled out for the season with his knee operation. Another forward, Divine Mubama, played in yesterday‘s amazing under-18s victory so is unlikely to be used today."

Will Antonio start against Liverpool?

On paper, it would make a lot of sense to start Antonio against Liverpool. After all, the Englishman has three goals in his last two games.

However, this means he will have started twice in the space of three days, and it might not be in him to start yet another match just three days later – even though he hasn't played a full 90 minutes in that period.

Seeing as the £85k-per-week forward hasn't always been a regular in the team this term – starting just 16 of his 28 league appearances – the 33-year-old might struggle to be at his best against Liverpool.

Of course, Scamacca is injured, but Moyes could turn to Danny Ings instead. The Englishman has been benched in place of Antonio in recent weeks but could now be asked to step up.

It is certainly a big call to make with Ings not in quite so good form, having failed to score in his last six league outings for the Irons, but it remains to be seen how Moyes lines up ahead of the Reds' visit.