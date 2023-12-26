West Ham insider Claret & Hugh have shared a quote from the club's co-chairman David Sullivan in what they describe as "fantastic" contract news.

West Ham tie Bowen down with new deal

Earlier this year, West Ham moved to tie down star player Jarrod Bowen with new and improved terms in a big boost for the club.

The England international's been an absolutely pivotal player under David Moyes this season, scoring 11 goals in just 17 Premier League starts so far, and his form is made all the more important by Declan Rice's departure in the summer.

Bowen appears to have taken the mantle from Rice as West Ham's integral figurehead, a fact recognised by the Irons who rewarded the winger with a long-term contract till 2030 in October.

“I’m so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham," said Bowen on his new contract (via whufc.co.uk).

“Everyone knows what this Club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family. I’ve loved every minute of my time here. Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I’ll cherish forever.

“It’s left us all wanting that feeling again and again – we want to create more memories together, for our fantastic fans, and for this fantastic Football Club.”

However, despite his commitment to West Ham, there have still been reports suggesting that clubs likes Liverpool are looking to sign Bowen as we approach 2024.

This would come as a real worry for supporters, who won't want to see yet another star fan favourite leave so soon after Rice's £105 million move to Arsenal.

Insider refutes Bowen claims in message from Sullivan

There have also been apparent claims that Bowen's new contract includes a release clause for interested parties, but that suggestion has now been refuted by Sullivan himself.

Irons insider Claret & Hugh have a quote from the West Ham board member, who says Bowen's deal actually doesn't contain a clause and the player is 100 per cent committed to east London.

“We had a one on one meeting meeting 6 weeks or so ago and sorted everything out within 12 hours," said Sullivan to C&H. "There is absolutely no release clause. He loves West Ham and has total security with us."

The outlet describes this as "fantastic" news for Moyes and co, who really don't face the prospect of losing Bowen any time soon. Commenting on Jurgen Klopp's fondness of the former Hull City star, West Ham sporting director Mark Noble also says he was never worried.

"To be honest, it didn’t worry me because he’s just signed a new long-term deal with us a month ago," he told TNT Sports (via Liverpool Echo).

"I think Liverpool and Jurgen (Klopp) have always been big fans of Jarrod (Bowen). With the way that Jurgen sets his teams up and the way he plays."