West Ham United insiders have responded to a damning theory which has emerged in regard to Said Benrahma and his move to France, with the east Londoners and Lyon having a nightmare over deadline day paperwork exchanges.

Benrahma move collapses on deadline day

West Ham and Lyon agreed on a fee over Benrahma's transfer days before the deadline, as Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth reported.

The hold-up in his move was at first said to be on Benrahma's side, with the Algerian only agreeing on personal terms hours before the cut-off (Dharmesh Sheth). He then travelled to Lyon for a medical with all documents being prepared in a frantic rush to get the winger over the line in time.

The Ligue 1 side, for their part, were rumoured to have filed all the necessary paperwork before 11pm, but an admin error on West Ham's side ultimately thwarted any hopes of Lyon officially confirming Benrahma's signing for a time.

Pierre Sage's side were furious, even releasing a statement in which they lambasted West Ham for their "incomprehensible" behaviour.

"Olympique Lyonnais strongly regret the failure of the transfer of Said Benrahma," wrote the club (via talkSPORT).

"For reasons beyond our control, and question the behaviour of West Ham, who failed to finalise the required administrative procedures despite all the agreements concluded. Olympique Lyonnais were delighted to welcome Said Benrahma to Lyon this Thursday to finalise his transfer from West Ham.

Said Benrahma's all-time West Ham stats in all competitions Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 155 Goals 24 Assists 19 Bookings 3 Minutes played 8,715

"The two clubs had signed a temporary transfer agreement, and Olympique Lyonnais had obtained the approval of the DNCG to allow the transfer to take place in a fluid and transparent manner.

"However, in the early evening, when Olympique Lyonnais had entered all the administrative data on FIFA's dedicated platform (FIFA TMS), West Ham had never launched any technical procedure on their part, despite OL's repeated reminders and continuous mutual telephone communication. In the absence of this reciprocal action on the part of the English club and following this incomprehensible behaviour, raising questions, the international transfer certificate could not be requested before closing time."

After an appeal to FIFA, Lyon were eventually allowed to seal a deal for Benrahma in light of the aforementioned events. The 27-year-old now joins them on a season-long loan, coming after one of the most bizarre last-minute January transfer sagas in recent memory.

There were even suggestions that West Ham purposely delayed the paperwork in order to keep Benrahma at the club.

West Ham insiders deny damning Benrahma theory

As relayed by The Daily Mail, some believed the Hammers' glaring left midfield weakness, as evident in their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, motivated David Moyes and co to keep hold of Benrahma and sabotage his move to the continent.

In reply to the damning accusation, West Ham insiders have denied delaying Benrahma's transfer with intent, labelling Lyon's claim as 'wholly inaccurate and potentially damaging', according to the report. In any case, the need for a winger is certainly more in the forefront after also losing Pablo Fornals to Real Betis.

The London Stadium side take on Manchester United this weekend as Moyes chases a fourth-successive campaign of European football, though it is unclear whether the Scotsman will even be in charge for 2024/25.