West Ham United secured a massive win over Arsenal in their most recent Premier League match, yet David Moyes was forced to operate with Jarrod Bowen leading the line once again.

There is nothing wrong with his ability in front of goal, as the Englishman has netted 13 goals so far this term, but Moyes desperately needs some strength in depth in this area.

With the January transfer window opening shortly, could the Scot lure another striker to the club?

West Ham United transfer news – Sasa Kalajdzic

According to Sport1, both Fulham and West Ham are keen on making a loan move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Sasa Kalajdzic during the January transfer window.

The Austrian has been with the Old Gold since the summer of 2022, yet suffered a serious knee injury during his first appearance, and this has disrupted his stint in England so far.

Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen on a deal for the striker, but with Moyes keen on landing another centre-forward next month, he will be hoping West Ham are at the head of the queue.

The Scot could also brutally ditch Michail Antonio in the process.

Sasa Kalajdzic could be a threat for West Ham

Antonio has contributed just two Premier League goals so far this season and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it makes sense to think about moving him on.

Even when he does play, the 33-year-old fails to offer much as he currently ranks seventh in the squad for goals and assists (four), along with ranking eighth for key passes per game (0.5) and seventh for shots on target per game (0.3).

It is clear Antonio isn’t the answer for West Ham and while Kalajdzic has only played 157 minutes of Premier League football this term, he has scored just as often as Antonio (two) and if given a regular opportunity in the first team, he could sparkle.

Journalist Josh Bunting claimed that the Austrian could have been a “big threat” for Wolves had he remained injury-free last season, and he has shown glimpses of his talent this term.

During his brief time on the pitch in the top flight this season, the £35k-per-week striker has managed to create two big chances, made 0.4 key passes and has scored a goal every 88 minutes.

If given more regular game time, there is no doubt he could improve these statistics at West Ham and benefit from players such as James Ward-Prowse and Lucas Paqueta behind him providing the giant striker with excellent service.

Despite currently occupying sixth position in the league table, their tally of 33 goals is the third lowest out of all the clubs in the top half.

Bowen is doing a wonderful job filling in as a centre-forward, but he can't do it all on his own. The likes of Antonio and Danny Ings aren’t the answer for West Ham heading into the second half of the season and this makes a loan move for Kalajdzic a wise one if Moyes looks to maintain West Ham's recent form.