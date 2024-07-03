West Ham United are thought to be keen on signing a new international defender who once stopped Lionel Messi.

Defenders wanted at West Ham

So far this summer, the Hammers have made two additions to Julen Lopetegui’s squad, with winger Luis Guilherme joining from Palmeiras and more recently, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham arriving on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United.

After Foderingham, further signings at the back appear to be on the radar at the London Stadium, with technical director Tim Steidten promising supporters a busy summer of business. Speaking at Lopetegui’s first official press conference as West Ham manager on Monday, Steidten said:

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Hammers. The Irons have already had an offer turned down from Wolves and are expected to make a new bid, with Lopetegui even willing to make him captain.

Alongside a centre-back, a left-back to provide competition for Emerson Palmieri is also wanted, with contact made for Ryan Sessegnon, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham. Jayden Oosterwolde of Fenerbahce and Lazio’s Luca Pellegrini are also of interest, but a new defensive target has now emerged for the Hammers.

West Ham interested in Jack Hendry

According to HITC, West Ham are one of three Premier League sides interested in signing Al-Ettifaq defender Jack Hendry this summer.

It is stated that West Ham, Fulham and Leicester City are all keen on the Scotland international who recently played at Euro 2024, although his impressive individual displays at the tournament have caught the eye of other Saudi Arabia clubs, particularly PIF-owned Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

Hendry, now 29 years of age, is an out-and-out centre-back and has been with Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard, for 12 months. Prior to that, the Scot has been on the books with the likes of Club Brugge, where he stopped Messi in a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain, and before that, Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers praised Hendry following his debut for Scotland back in 2018, saying: "He has the quality to play for Celtic and the international team for the next 10 years. His profile suits the highest level. He's quick and can defend, and it's important you can deal with the ball.

"For a player making his first appearance away from home on the international stage, I thought he was very composed and looks like he'd played a lot more games than what he has done."

A move to West Ham for Hendry could be one to watch, either alongside Kilman or instead of him.