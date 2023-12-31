Highlights West Ham's recent win has boosted their confidence, but they need investment in their team to maintain their current position and compete in Europe.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top scorer, but they lack a center-forward and are interested in signing Hugo Ekitike from PSG.

James Ward-Prowse has been a creative force for West Ham, and signing Ekitike to partner with him could be a great move for the team.

West Ham United’s recent Premier League win against Arsenal has moved them up to sixth position in the table and David Moyes’ men head into 2024 full of confidence.

Not all is perfect at West Ham, however, as Moyes clearly needs some investment into his side if they wish to maintain their current position and challenge for more European glory.

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham’s top scorer this season with 13 goals from 24 matches and he has had to operate through the middle due to Moyes’ lack of centre-forward options.

This will surely be an area the Scot targets when the January transfer window opens and there have already been a few names linked with a move to the Irons - including Hugo Ekitike.

West Ham transfer news – Hugo Ekitike

Moyes previously showed interest in the young striker during the summer transfer window, yet no move ever materialised, and he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal from fellow French club Reims instead.

An update from French outlet Le Parisien claims that PSG are open to letting the youngster leave on loan during the January transfer window and this has certainly piqued West Ham once again.

Just like in the summer, Crystal Palace are also keen on luring Ekitike to the Premier League in January, and it means Moyes will have to act sooner rather than later in order to finally sign the player.

The 21-year-old is valued at €17.6m (£15m) according to Football Transfers and while it is a loan move being touted, if West Ham make a substantial offer, they could secure his signature permanently.

This could be the best outcome for Moyes, especially as Michail Antonio is out of contract in the summer, while Danny Ings simply cannot be relied on as a regular source of goals in the long term.

The manager has built a wonderful midfield which features talent such as Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse and Moyes could form a devastating duo by signing Ekitike to partner with the latter.

James Ward-Prowse’s season in numbers

The former Southampton gem signed for the club during the summer, and it looked as though he was the missing piece of the jigsaw for Moyes, especially with his attacking talents.

With 55 goals and 54 assists across 410 games for the south coast side, it was clear he would be in high demand following their relegation from the Premier League last season and West Ham were the club to stump up the asking price of £30m - and it already looks to be a wise move.

The Scot praised him heavily upon his arrival, saying: "He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season.

"His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us - he'll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch."

The 29-year-old may have scored only three goals so far, yet his 11 assists more than make up for it and he has proven to be one of the most creative players in the squad during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Englishman currently ranks second in the squad for goals and assists (nine) in the Premier League, along with ranking second for big chances created (six), first for key passes per game (two) and third for shots on target per game (0.5).

James Ward-Prowse's Premier League statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Key passes per game 2 2 Goals 9 3 Assists 4 6 Big chances created 9 6 Successful dribbles per game 0.2 0.3 Stats via Sofascore

He has certainly settled in well at the Irons since his summer move and all that Moyes needs now is to sign a talented centre-forward who could benefit from Ward-Prowse’s creative spark. Ekitike could well be the ideal candidate.

Hugo Ekitiké’s career statistics

The 21-year-old made his Reims debut during the 2020/21 season, but it wasn’t until the following campaign that he would enjoy his big breakthrough.

In just 26 matches for the French side, Ekitike found the back of the net on 11 occasions and this sort of form didn’t go unnoticed, especially in his homeland.

Of course, PSG were the frontrunners for his signature and while they couldn’t agree to a permanent deal during the summer of 2022, the two clubs agreed on a season-long loan move with the option to buy, and he joined the capital club.

It was a gamble for both parties and with Ekitike facing stiff competition from the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar, the youngster had to take his opportunities with both hands.

He didn’t do too badly considering the circumstances as he finished the season ranked fifth among the squad for goals and assists in Ligue 1 (seven) while also ranking fourth for shots on target per game (0.5) and fifth for scoring frequency (a goal every 385 minutes) in what was a relatively decent maiden season at the club.

With Messi and Neymar both leaving ahead of the 2023/24 season, it should have given Ekitike a major boost that he could strive for a regular first-team role, but it has been a nightmare campaign so far.

The French U20 international has played just eight minutes of football during the current season, and it is evident that a move is the best thing for him to reinvigorate his stagnating career.

Journalist Graeme Bailey lauded the striker back in 2022 when Newcastle United were leading the chase for the player, saying: “many in France believe he could be the next Mbappe” and while for a short period this looked accurate, his progress has stalled recently.

Ekitike could link up well with Ward-Prowse should he make the move to West Ham, and he needs some regular game time in order to fulfil his massive potential.

The Premier League could be the perfect platform for the PSG starlet to rediscover his form and forge a solid partnership with the former Southampton gem and if Moyes can make a deal happen in the coming weeks, it could give the Frenhman renewed hope that he can reach the very top and more importantly, stay there.