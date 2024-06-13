West Ham United are showing an interest in signing a new attacker after sealing a deal for Luis Guilherme.

West Ham sign Luis Guilherme

The Hammers and sporting director Tim Steidten have got their man in Luis Guilherme, with the Brazilian becoming the first new addition of the Julen Lopetegui era.

West Ham will pay Palmeiras a €23m fee plus €7m in add-ons and have included a 20% sell-on clause for the 18-year-old, who could be the first of many through the door at the London Stadium.

After Guilherme, the Irons appear to be turning their attention to more attacking reinforcements. Reports in recent days have claimed that West Ham have made an approach to sign Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Norway international has a €50m release clause but Celta Vigo want around €30m (£25.3m) for his services.

Another new name has now emerged on the West Ham radar in the media, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano sharing the update.

West Ham interested in Matias Soule

According to Romano, the Irons appear to be keen on signing Juventus winger Matias Soule, who could leave the Serie A giants over the coming months.

There have also been recent claims that Juventus value the player up to £30m with interest from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Newcastle United and newly promoted Southampton.

Soule is primarily a right-winger who can also turn out as an attacking midfielder or second striker. Aged just 21, the Argentine is already valued at a career-high €25m by Transfermarkt after a fine season out on loan with Frosinone.

He scored 11 Serie A goals and provided three assists in 36 league appearances, catching the eye of analyst Ben Mattison during the 2023/24 campaign, hailing Soule as a “really entertaining player”.

“Soule is just generally a really entertaining player to watch. He plays with flair and a level of confidence that’s so engaging. The Argentine has an inevitability about him – he always is looking to make something happen & when he has the ball in certain areas, he will.”

Mattison also labelled Soule’s intelligence, vision, spatial awareness, take-on and creativity as his strengths, detailing his speed and weak-foot use as areas for development. A move to London for Soule could be one to keep an eye on, and who knows, we could see the left-footed winger link up with Guilherme in a new-look attack under Lopetegui.