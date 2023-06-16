West Ham United target James Maddison 'would be an absolute star signing' at the London Stadium if he was to move to the Hammers from Leicester City, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Maddison and have submitted a £50 million joint bid to try and land the England international and his teammate Harvey Barnes.

The report states that the offer is set to be rejected by Leicester City, who will want to recoup more money for two of their prize assets in the transfer window.

Sky Sports claim that Newcastle United are in the race for £110,000 per week earner Maddison and it is believed that they are currently in pole position to land the Coventry-born star.

Nevertheless, Tottenham may now formalise their attraction towards Maddison this summer now that they have a new manager in place in the form of former Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou.

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has revealed that West Ham United are interested in Maddison this window as they eye a creative midfielder.

Jones also suggested that Maddison joining the Irons could help to soften the blow of losing Declan Rice, who looks set to leave the London Stadium, stating: "Maddison would be an absolute star signing. They are definitely not front-runners for him as Newcastle and Tottenham are expected in a tug-of-war battle for this signing but West Ham, fresh off that recent European success, would love to make the £110,000-a-week man an offer. His creativity and personality would bring a new dimension to the team and his star factor would help recover from the loss of Declan Rice, when he eventually goes."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for West Ham United?

Maddison enjoyed a productive campaign on an individual level for Leicester City even though the Foxes suffered relegation to the Sky Bet Championship and showed why he is highly regarded as a playmaker in the Premier League.

All in, the 26-year-old made 32 appearances for his current employers, registering ten goals and nine assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Maddison was also a key chance provider for Leicester City during the season, successfully performing 138 shot-creating actions.

Unsurprisingly, the former Norwich City man also ended up at the top of the tree, becoming Leicester City's most consistent performer in 2022/23, earning an average match rating of 7.24/10, according to WhoScored.

Moving forward, Maddison would add another dimension to West Ham United's midfield if an ambitious bid for his services was to come off; however, they would have to beat off stiff competition from a number of appealing options to him.