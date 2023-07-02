James Ward-Prowse and Amadou Onana would make "a really interesting combination" in West Ham United's midfield next season as potential replacements for the departing Declan Rice, believes journalist Paul Brown.

West Ham United transfer news - what's the latest on James Ward-Prowse and Amadou Onana?

West Ham are set to cash in on club captain Rice, with chairman David Sullivan confirming earlier this month that the player would be allowed to leave the London Stadium in the summer.

Arsenal look set to sign the midfielder having agreed a fee, it's just the structure of the deal that has been causing issues.

That kind of money will be necessary to help the Hammers rebuild their midfield for next season as one of their potential targets, Southampton captain Ward-Prowse, is reportedly valued at €60m (£52m) by his club, per transfer expert Ekrem Konur.

Another target, Everton's Onana, is reportedly worth £55m, according to Belgian newspaper Le Soir.

However, the publication has also reported that the 6 foot 4 monster has made his desire to leave clear, telling the club he 'absolutely wants to leave', which could help bring the price down somewhat.

What did journalist Paul Brown say about Amadou Onana and James Ward-Prowse to West Ham United?

Brown explained that the club would be looking for a replacement for the departing Rice and that the possible combination of Ward-Prowse and Onana was particularly interesting to him.

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "I don't think he's high on their list as a midfield replacement for Declan Rice, but they are looking for two midfielders, and if they were to get Ward-Prowse and someone like Onana, that would be really interesting as a little combination."

Who is the better player out of James Ward-Prowse and Amadou Onana?

While both players have demonstrated their ability to play in the Premier League this season and would undoubtedly add something to West Ham's midfield, which one edges it in terms of quality?

According to WhoScored, the Englishman had a better overall season last year, averaging an impressive 6.95 across his 38 games, whereas the Belgian fell just short, averaging 6.71 across 33 games.

However, the 21-year-old shines far brighter than the competition in the defensive side of the game.

According to FBref, the Dakar-born machine makes 2.61 tackles per 90, winning 1.56 of them, compared to Ward-Prowse's 0.99 tackles won per 90, making it clear that in the defensive side of the game anyway, Onana is streets ahead.

That said, there are some, such as football scout Jacek Kulig that see the player as so much more than just a great defensive player, calling him a "one man army" for his impressive "work rate & determination" and "above-average technical skills."

Add to all that the seven-year age difference between the two players, and Onana certainly starts to look like a player with an awful lot of upside going forward.

However, with the sale of Rice looking certain, a summer window that sees a double swoop for both players would be a great way to start a midfield rebuild.