West Ham United have been linked with moves for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson and both would be 'huge signings' at the London Stadium, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Ward-Prowse and Reiss Nelson?

As per Football Insider, West Ham are keen on a move for England international Ward-Prowse this summer, though they face competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur to acquire the £100k-a-week ace.

The report states that Irons boss David Moyes has priotised a 'creative midfielder' as he looks to bolster his squad and Ward-Prowse has emerged as an ideal candidate to freshen up his engine room amid uncertainty over the futures of Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek at the London Stadium.

Scottish boss Moyes has also fueled speculation that West Ham could try to sign the the Southampton captain by indicating that he would like to bring more homegrown talent into his side, stating in an interview cited by The Evening Standard: "I think I would like to add more a little bit more of British players or homegrown players if we possibly could.”

West Ham have also been mooted with making a swoop for Arsenal attacker Nelson in the off-season; nevertheless, Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and AC Milan also admire the player.

In a turn of events, it looks like Nelson, who is set to be out-of-contract at the end of this season due to his £15k-a-week deal dwindling down, could be set to sign a new long-term agreement at the Emirates Stadium for four years with the option for another 12 months, as per The Athletic.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks both players would be welcome additions at the London Stadium heading into 2023/24.

Brown told FFC: "Some of the other players they're going for, I think, would also be huge signings. Ward-Prowse would be a massive upgrade on anything else they've got and certainly help them build this possession-style game that Moyes is trying to transition them towards. I think Reiss Nelson could do a job there, he's someone else they've looked at."

How have both players got on for their respective clubs this term?

Ward-Prowse suffered the agony of relegation this campaign with Southampton. However, his individual performances have been at a very high standard and in no way deserving of such a cruel fate.

In 2022/23, the Englishman made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, racking up 11 goals and five assists in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

According to WhoScored, Ward-Prowse managed to thread through an average of 1.9 key passes per fixture in the Premier League this term, demonstrating his ingenuity in the middle of the park.

On the flip side, Arsenal winger Nelson featured 18 times for Arsenal this campaign, encompassing all competitions, registering three goals and three assists, as shown on Transfermarkt.

Labelled as "important" by Mikel Arteta, there is no surprise that the Gunners are keen to tie him down to an extension, which may in the end thwart West Ham's reported advances to try and bring in the 23-year-old.

Either way, both players would be exciting arrivals in east London this summer and Moyes will be keen to add several players to his squad ahead of 2023/24.