It has been a chaotic week for West Ham United.

Firstly, the Irons agreed a £35m deal to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax, before reaching a £30m agreement for Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

But most importantly, the 2023 Europa Conference League winners have also agreed a deal to sign James Ward-Prowse.

What’s the latest on James Ward-Prowse to West Ham?

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Hammers and Southampton are set to agree on a £30m deal for Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old is expected to sign a four-year contract and is keen to complete the move as soon as possible.

The three aforementioned signings would see Irons boss David Moyes reinvest nearly £100m of the £105m acquired from the record-breaking sale of Declan Rice.

This will be welcome information for the Hammers faithful after that gut-wrenching news that Manchester City are actively pursuing a deal to sign Lucas Paqueta.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for West Ham?

After a glorious 20-year association with the Saints, it seems that Englishman is finally set to depart to continue playing top-flight football.

When Ward-Prowse made his Premier League debut back in 2012, then-manager Nigel Adkins described the youngster as “outstanding” and his latest top-flight campaign is a testament to his everlasting consistency.

Last year, in a dismal season for Southampton, Ward-Prowse started every domestic game, was the club’s scorer and creator (nine goals and four assists), and averaged the most key passes per game (1.9).

His seismic influence was recognised by former manager Nathan Jones, who said:

“He's been absolutely world-class for me. He's one of the best technicians I've ever seen, the consistency he shows is world-class."

Ward-Prowse’s esteemed creativity and goal threat could make a worthy Paqueta deputy, should the Brazilian move to the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning Premier League Champions are yet to make a formal offer for the 25-year-old but West Ham have no intention in selling of their star assets.

Fabrizio Romano outlined that Man City began discussions over a £70m package, but this was considered insufficient.

The reputable Italian journalist later revealed that Paqueta has a release clause worth £85m in his current contract, but this is only valid from June 2024.

Nevertheless, the treble winners have already allowed Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan to leave and could benefit from some attacking depth, so it is likely that they will use their financial muscle to try again.

Although Paqueta began life in east London slowly, he finished the term with 12 goal involvements in 41 appearances and provided the assist for Jarrod Bowen to win the club’s first European trophy since 1965.

Whilst Alvarez is viewed as the conventional Rice replacement, playing 139 games as a defensive midfielder, Ward-Prowse offers a different type of versatility that could see him as a deep-lying playmaker or a further advanced deputy for Paqueta.

Moyes’ new midfield set-up is also dependent on Tomas Soucek - the 28-year-old has featured in 109 of the club’s last 114 Premier League games, but a new era for the side could see the Czech shifted to a less prominent role.

Regardless of whether Paqueta stays or not, Ward-Prowse is well-equipped for different roles within the midfield and is a hugely important piece of business for the Hammers.