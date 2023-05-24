West Ham United has been urged to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse in a sensational summer swoop.

What’s been said about James Ward-Prowse?

According to reputable journalist Paul Brown, he believes that the 28-year-old would be a fantastic addition to the London Stadium, ahead of his side’s relegation to the Championship.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think he's a leader, someone you can rely on, a great trainer, brilliant professional. I think he'd be a great signing for West Ham, and if Rice was to go, that would certainly sugar the pill a little bit."

This follows a previous report by the Evening Standard, which stated that the Hammers are prepared to launch a move for the 11-cap international, and David Moyes attempted to bring the player to east London last year.

It has been revealed by transfer insider Dean Jones that the Englishman could cost up to £50m, but due to the alleged £120m that the Irons could recoup from the sale of Declan Rice, this would certainly be a smart method of reinvestment.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good fit at West Ham United?

For the Irons, the departure of Rice is a daunting prospect, and it will undeniably leave a monumental hole on and off the pitch.

However, Ward-Prowse boasts over 11 years of Premier League experience and has been the Saints skipper since 2020.

His former manager Ralph Hassenhuttl stated that he is “a role model of how you should act as a captain”, with the Austrian stating that he leads by example with his fitness and professionalism.

This view on the £100k-per-week has been echoed by his teammate Kyle Walker-Peters, who said: “I always saw him play throughout the England youth set-up and I thought, this guy is a player.

“Then two and a half years ago I went to Southampton - and you know when someone really surprises you with how much of a leader they are. Technically, you know how gifted he is, his free kicks are crazy.”

Ward-Prowse has undoubtedly been his side’s most superior and productive player in a poor season that sees his boyhood club rooted to the bottom of the table.

He has played in every league fixture this campaign, whilst registering 12 goal contributions and has the highest average rating (6.93) in the squad, as per WhoScored.

The Irons should jump at the chance to seal the deal for a player brimming with experience, quality, and technique.

Indeed, he has the leadership qualities on and off the pitch to pick up the mantle from Rice, and pivotally, has the minerals required to become their new star man.