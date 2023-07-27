Highlights

West Ham United may try to 'accelerate' their endeavours to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is James Ward-Prowse moving to West Ham United?

Football Insider claim that talks are continuing between Ward-Prowse and West Ham over a move to the London Stadium, which is now believed to be 'very possible' and the England international is believed to be keen on a return to Premier League football.

The outlet state that personal terms are not expected to throw up any unexpected hitches and discussions have progressed after the Hammers made an official bid of £35 million for the £100k-a-week ace 'in the past few days' as they seek midfield reinforcements.

Ward-Prowse, who has been hailed as a "wizard" with the ball, was left out of Southampton's squad earlier this week for a pre-season friendly against Bournemouth; however, it is said that his absence was injury-related rather than due to any impending transfer, as per talkSPORT.

Last term, the 28-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign on a personal level despite suffering relegation on the South Coast, registering 11 goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Sky Sports Transfer Centre have revealed that a potential agreement between West Ham and Ward-Prowse is 'edging closer' at the London Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth thinks that Southampton may be more willing to sell Ward-Prowse due to their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Sheth said: "Keep an eye out on James Ward-Prowse. I think West Ham United will probably try to accelerate and push for a deal to get James Ward-Prowse.

"He is someone that they've tried to sign in previous transfer windows, but I think the price has been prohibitive.

"I just wonder whether that price would be more accepting now that Southampton are in the Championship. That's definitely one to keep an eye on because there is definite interest. West Ham are looking at a whole host of midfielders."

What other midfielders are West Ham United looking to acquire?

West Ham boss David Moyes will be keen to enter the market for a midfielder this summer to compensate for the loss of former club captain Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for a fee of £105 million earlier in the window, as per Sky News.

In the hunt for his replacement, the Hammers fear that they may miss out on the signature of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is keen to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Daily Mail.

Chelsea booted out an offer of £40 million plus add-ons for the 23-year-old and it is unclear whether West Ham will be willing to submit a further offer for the England international.

Telegraph Sport understand that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is another name on the radar at West Ham; however, it is expected that they will need to pay a fee of £45 million to entice him away from Old Trafford.

Tuttosport report that the Irons are closing in on a move for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria and he remains a 'concrete objective' for Moyes this window.