West Ham United are in the market for a midfielder and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is on the radar at the London Stadium; however, journalist Dean Jones doesn't think that technical director Tim Steidten is as 'convinced' about his potential arrival as David Moyes.

Is James Ward-Prowse moving to West Ham United?

According to Football Insider, West Ham plan to firm up their interest in Ward-Prowse by submitting an official bid for the £100k-a-week ace this summer.

The report states that Southampton's asking price for Ward-Prowse is a 'sticking point' in negotiations as the Saints are believed to be asking for a fee of £40-50 million before sanctioning the England international's departure. The Hammers have also seen a verbal offer rejected for Ward-Prowse, though that is not expected to impact their future endeavours to try and bring him to east London.

As per The Guardian, West Ham could look to include Flynn Downes as a makeweight in the deal to uncover a smoother path to completing a deal to acquire Ward-Prowse.

Irons boss Moyes has also identified other midfield targets this window, including Juventus star Denis Zakaria, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Manchester United ace Scott McTominay and Everton's Amadou Onana.

Last term, Ward-Prowse enjoyed a successful campaign on a personal level despite Southampton suffering relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, registering 11 goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Famed for his work from set pieces, Ward-Prowse has scored 17 free-kick goals in the Premier League and only David Beckham has a better record in the history of the English top flight, netting 18 strikes from deal ball scenarios, according to The Sporting News.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones doesn't think that Moyes and Steidten are on the same wavelength regarding summer transfer targets such as Ward-Prowse.

Jones stated: "The other problem they've got at the moment is that David Moyes has a certain type and style of player that he feels will fit with his team.

"So you're looking at players like James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay, in that bracket, that David Moyes is definitely holding an interest in.

"You've also got this new guy that's come in, Tim Steidten, who is apparently not as convinced that those are the sort of players that West Ham should be building around."

Who else are West Ham United keen on this window?

West Ham have been linked with several players as Moyes looks to bring in some quality additions to build on his side's success in the Europa Conference League last season.

Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that Chelsea striker Armando Broja is closing in on a move to the London Stadium in a permanent deal that could be worth €35 million.

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has become West Ham's 'top target' to replace former club captain Declan Rice following the collapse of his prospective move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Football Insider.

Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges is primed to head to the London Stadium on a permanent deal for a fee in the region of £14 million, with an expectation that the Citizens will retain a buyback clause in the event he swaps Manchester for east London, as per 90min.