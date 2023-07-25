West Ham United are reportedly interested in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, as David Moyes looks to replace Declan Rice.

The Englishman bid farewell to the Hammers to join Arsenal in a deal worth £105m, leaving the club with a healthy opportunity to replace him.

How much will James Ward-Prowse cost?

Valued by Football Transfers at €34.4m (£29.7m), West Ham could be expected to pay a lot more than his speculated valuation.

As reported by Football Insider this week, the Irons are plotting an ‘official bid’ for the Saints captain, whom they have eyed since May according to reports.

The catch in the east Londoner's pursuit of the Englishman is his price tag, with Southampton wanting a fee in the region of £40m-£50m for their captain, despite their relegation to the Championship.

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

Known for his pin-point dead-ball distribution, the 28-year-old was dubbed the “best free-kick taker” he had seen by Pep Guardiola, who has overseen some star finishers throughout his managerial career.

Aside from his brilliance in set-pieces, the midfielder could be a star addition to Moyes’ side, who will seek reinforcements in the middle of the park this summer.

While losing Rice is the driving force behind West Ham’s pursuit of midfield signings, the club could benefit from adding quality to their depth as well as trying to primarily replace their captain.

By signing Ward-Prowse, Moyes could have a player with experience in leadership and in the Premier League, having made 343 appearances in the top-tier for the Saints.

Lauded as “magic” by journalist Josh Bunting, the central midfielder could add a host of strengths to the squad at the London Stadium, with him showcasing the balance he has in his game.

Playing in a box-to-box role, the Portsmouth-born ace contributed to 13 goals in a dreary season at St Mary’s, scoring nine and assisting four as Southampton’s shining light.

While the race is on to replace Rice, the arrival of Ward-Prowse could be a warning to other players in the squad, with the 28-year-old posing as an upgrade to those in his position in the capital.

Flynn Downes could see his place in Moyes’ set-up compromised should Ward-Prowse make the switch to east London, with the midfielder displaying a more complete display to the 24-year-old last term.

As per FBref comparisons, Downes averaged 1.89 tackles and 0.83 interceptions per 90 in the defensive area of midfield, with the Saints captain scoring similar numbers with 1.74 tackles and 1.47 interceptions per 90.

While the combative side of their individual games are comparable, the 28-year-old Saints gem operated at a far higher level to the Essex-born midfielder in an attacking sense, in an area that could benefit West Ham’s development.

Ward-Prowse averaged 5.05 progressive passes and 1.98 key passes per 90 last season, blowing Downes’ averages of 2.60 progressive passes and 0.24 key passes per 90 out of the water, via FBref.

Moyes could bolster his side’s attacking outlet from the middle of the park by capturing the signature of the Saints skipper, who could be one of the pieces required to replace the gap left by Rice.