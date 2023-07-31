West Ham United are reportedly ready to continue their pursuit of Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, as David Moyes remains on the lookout for reinforcements.

The Hammers must welcome new signings this window, particularly following the loss of Declan Rice and the £105m profit made by the gargantuan sale.

What’s the latest on James Ward-Prowse to West Ham?

As reported by The Athletic on Sunday, the Irons could secure the signing of Ward-Prowse for a reduced figure of £35m this summer.

The initial asking price from the Saints is said to be at £40m, making West Ham’s opening offer of £20m one that disgruntled the freshly relegated side.

Considering that the Englishman could fill the gap left by Rice, as well as bring an abundance of experience to the side, Moyes must act fast should he wish to finally get the deal over the line now that his price tag is clear.

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

Notorious for his expertise in set play on the south coast, the 28-year-old could be the ideal capture at the London Stadium this summer in the middle of the park.

Despite being part of a struggling Southampton side, the Portsmouth-born gem recorded 13 goal contributions last season, netting nine and assisting four, appearing in all of his side’s league fixtures, via FBref.

Lauded as a “master” for his dead-ball play by members of the media, the midfield maestro has far more in his locker than being a specialist in that area.

After a season threatened with relegation masked by the success of winning the UEFA Conference League, the Hammers must seek some creativity in order to lift themselves back up the table and Ward-Prowse could be that man.

One area they must address is the midfield, with captain and The Athletic’s pick for player of the season, Rice, embarking on a new venture in north London.

While primarily, his vacancy must be filled with some urgency, the potential capture of Ward-Prowse could elevate the overall performance in the engine room, in a player that could challenge the current midfielders on show.

Despite being an integral member of Moyes’ squad, Tomas Soucek could find himself ousted by the Saints captain, who performed at a higher level to the Czech Republic international last term.

As per FBref, the Englishman averaged 5.05 progressive passes and 4.73 final third passes per 90 in the 2022/23 Premier League, showcasing the strengths he has over Soucek who averaged just 2.81 progressive passes and 2.14 final third passes per 90.

Despite the West Ham ace averaging a higher record of tackles per 90 with 2.46 to Ward-Prowse’s 1.74, the Southampton general has the fundamentals to unleash a challenge in the middle of the park, and to provide a threat going forward, which the Czech lacks.

Recording an average of 1.98 key passes per 90, the “unbelievable” talent, as heralded by former teammate Oriol Romeu, could add the creativity integral to unlocking the Hammers’ attack, with Soucek averaging just 0.48 per 90, via FBref.

Moyes could replenish his midfield with a further attacking option, in a player with 343 Premier League appearances and a host of attributes that could bolster the side.