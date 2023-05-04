West Ham United remain in real relegation trouble in the Premier League after David Moyes' side lost out 3-0 against title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad.

What happened in Manchester City vs West Ham?

Moyes opted to make a number of changes for the trip north, with the likes of Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek rested entirely, with one eye clearly on this weekend's game against Manchester United.

Despite the changes, the Hammers defended well in the first 45 and kept the scores level, but the Citizens showed their class in the second half and cruised to victory.

Nathan Ake was left unmarked to head in Riyad Mahrez's free-kick for the opening goal before Erling Haaland scored a record-breaking 35th league goal of the season by dinking the ball past Lukasz Fabianski from Jack Grealish's through ball.

Phil Foden rounded off the victory in the final minutes to send Pep Guardiola's side back top, while the Hammers remain just four clear of the bottom three.

While there were a number of poor performances from those in claret and blue on Wednesday, it was arguably Jarrod Bowen who struggled the most.

How did Jarrod Bowen perform vs Man City?

As per Sofascore, the England international would earn a shocking 5.9/10 rating for his performance, which saw him ranked as the worst player from both sides to feature in the game.

During his time on the pitch, the right-winger mustered just 23 touches of the ball, completing a disappointing seven passes, both of which were fewer than goalkeeper Fabianski, who managed 34 touches and 16 passes.

Although City were perhaps always likely to dominate possession at the Etihad, Bowen has averaged 19.3 passes per game in the top flight so far this term, so it is clear that he was far more anonymous than usual on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, on the rare occasions that the former Hull City man did see the ball, he was incredibly wasteful with it, as he lost possession five times, failed with his one cross attempt and was unsuccessful in all three dribble attempts against Guardiola's side.

However, on a night of few chances for the Hammers, the 26-year-old missed a golden opportunity to give Moyes' side the lead in the first half when the scores were level,

Thus, the £60k-per-week winger could certainly be considered to have cost the Scottish manager any hope he had of earning a surprise result against the champions-elect.

It has been an underwhelming campaign from Bowen, with just five goals and four assists to his name in the top flight, and he will be one of many who need to improve next season if the Hammers are going to distance themselves from another relegation battle.