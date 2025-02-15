Hoping to get back to winning ways for the first time in three games, West Ham United could welcome the return of one summer arrival against Brentford this weekend.

West Ham injury news

Whilst Graham Potter has earned just one win in his first five games in charge, the former Chelsea boss has far from been helped on the injury front. Arriving to a side in desperate need of a striker amid the absence of both Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug, Potter at least welcomed the arrival of Evan Ferguson, who could yet get his debut this weekend after arriving on deadline day.

The young striker isn't the only one who could come into the side, either. Recent injury news suggests that Potter could be handed another boost against the Bees this weekend.

According to The Sun, as relayed by West Ham Zone, Jean-Clair Todibo has now returned to training and is closing in on a return for the Hammers after missing the last five games in all competitions.

The central defender will be desperate to get off to a good start under Potter after never truly seeing eye-to-eye with former manager Julen Lopetegui. A fresh start should hand Todibo fresh hope of turning his early West Ham career around before earning a permanent move.

The London club could certainly do with their summer signing at his best if they want to revive their season. When firing on all cylinders, there's no doubt that he should be a key man for the Hammers.

Todibo needed fresh start at West Ham

Starting just eight Premier League games under Lopetegui and reportedly falling out with the Spaniard, the longer that the manager's reign went on the longer it seemed likely that Todibo's West Ham tenure would be cut short. In the end, however, it was the defender who won the war as Lopetegui faced the sack.

Now, under Potter, Todibo must take full advantage of a fresh start once he is back to full fitness. The defender should be chomping at the bit, having been forced to watch from the sidelines in all five of his new manager's first games in charge.