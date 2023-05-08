West Ham United are interested in a deal to bring Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma to the London Stadium, according to reports.

What's the latest on Lerma's future?

The Colombia international first arrived in the Premier League back in 2018 and has since gone on to make 181 appearances for the Cherries, becoming a fan favourite at the Vitality Stadium, even ranking as Gary O’Neil’s third best-performing offensive player this season despite him naturally sitting just in front of the backline.

However, the 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season meaning that he is set to become a free agent on the market during the upcoming window should he not extend his stay on the south coast, and his potential availability appears to have grabbed the attention of David Moyes.

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are “keen” to sign Lerma this summer, with top-flight rivals Crystal Palace and Fulham also hoping to “lure” him to the capital. Leicester City and Nottingham Forest are additionally interested in wrapping up a deal. The Cherries would like their midfielder to stay beyond the conclusion of the current campaign, but he is “exploring his options” and his club are therefore “facing a battle” to retain his services.

Where would Lerma fit in at West Ham?

West Ham do have plenty of options available in the midfield but Declan Rice has been heavily linked with an exit as he looks to secure a move to a club that are competing at the highest level, so should he depart, Lerma could be his ideal successor having been hailed an “outstanding” player by journalist Josh Bunting.

The Nike-sponsored star is naturally a defensive midfielder which is proven by him ranking in the 98th percentile for clearances whilst winning 26 of his tackles from 44 players challenged this season, as per FBRef, but he can also contribute to his team’s efforts in the final third with five goals to his name since the start of the term.

The World Cup participant would furthermore add some much-needed versatility to Moyes’ squad having operated in six different positions since first bursting onto the scene, including four in the midfield but also two in defence.

The Irons need to remember that Lerma would quite literally cost them nothing to initially recruit which is a huge bonus compared to the exponential price tags likely to be placed on some of their other high-profile targets, but Bournemouth have a hidden gem in their talisman and so it’s up to the board to act fast should they want to beat their fellow competitors to his signature in the weeks and months ahead.