Highlights West Ham could sign one of the best dribblers of a football in world football.

They've been praised a great deal by Kylian Mbappe.

They will have to beat the best team in the league to secure the signing.

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing an electric player who also happens to be a target for champions of England, Manchester City…

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

According to one Foot Mercato journalist on social media, the Irons have made a verbal offer for Jeremy Doku, who has been described as a ‘priority.’

However, Fabrizio Romano revealed that the reigning Premier League champions are set to enter the ‘crucial stages’ of the deals for the Rennes winger and Lucas Paqueta.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

It was previously reported that Rennes are seeking a fee in the region of £45m.

Nevertheless, West Ham remains an interested party, and it would be a sensational coup for David Moyes.

What is Jeremy Doku's play style?

The 21-year-old has been at Rennes since 2020 and has been prominently etched in the limelight across the last couple of years.

Back in 2021, Kylian Mbappe eulogised over Doku, saying: “Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me because of his speed qualities, that is Doku, at Rennes.

"In five years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power."

Mbappe’s claim is supported by flabbergasting evidence as in the 2020/21 campaign, Doku, who was hailed as “amazing” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, completed more dribbles (110) than any other played aged 23 and under in Europe’s top five leagues.

Fast-forward to 2023 and the 5 foot 8 sensation is still up to the same tricks, ranking within the best 1% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for shot-creating actions, progressive carries, and successful take-ons per 90 over the past 365 days.

His insane dribbling ability means his rate of 11.1 take-ons per game was the highest of any player (with at least 900 minutes played) in the top five leagues in 2022/23, with a success rate of 60.4%.

Moreover, The Athletic’s Ahmed Walid described the attacker as a ‘ball-to-feet winger’ who is able to manipulate his positioning to present himself as a ‘progressive passing option.’ The journalist extends his analysis, highlighting his ‘immaculate ball control and knowledge of how to use his body’ to complement his awe-inspiring trickery and dribbling.

Whilst he has always been blessed with this gift, the missing component of his repertoire was some meaningful output, having just three Ligue 1 goals in his first two years in France.

However, in the most recent season, the Belgian has rectified this, with eight goal contributions in 13 domestic starts. These numbers mean that Doku also sits in the highest 1% for non-penalty goals per 90 and the top 18% for assists per 90.

Signing a player of this calibre would go a lot of the way to compensating for West Ham’s Carlos Borges howler.

Did Carlos Borges nearly sign for West Ham?

The Manchester City starlet was on the verge of joining the 2023 Europa Conference League winners for £14m, but the deal was hijacked by Ajax, who completed the signing for £17.3m.

Last season, Borges recorded 47 goal involvements in 33 appearances across all competitions for the U21 side.

Indeed, it appeared that West Ham were on course for a true gem, and possibly even a player more prolific than Doku. This certainly heightened the displeasure around their eventual fumble, given the player’s scintillating talent.

However, if the Irons can win the race for Doku, it would be an extraordinary statement of intent and one that certainly makes up for their errant ways in the early stages of the transfer window.