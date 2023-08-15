Highlights West Ham could offer a contract to a 'brilliant' free agent with plenty of Premier League experience.

He'd soften the potential departure of Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian looks likely to leave for Manchester City before the window closes.

A sensational return could occur at West Ham United as the Irons bid to potentially replace an outgoing star.

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

It is understood that Lucas Paqueta has reached an agreement with Manchester City and wants the move.

The reigning European Champions had an opening £70m bid rejected by the Hammers, but City will submit an improved offer.

As a result, the club will be searching for replacements.

According to ExWHUEmployee (via Jacob Steinberg), Jesse Lingard has been training with the Irons and there is a ‘small chance’ that he could be offered a contract at the club.

The Guardian journalist has also revealed that the free agent is training with West Ham to build his fitness, but there is ‘intrigue’ over the 30-year-old, who enjoyed a sensational loan spell with the club in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

The former Manchester United attacker snubbed the 2023 Europa Conference League winners to join Nottingham Forest last summer, but his time at the City Ground was uninfluential.

Lingard could be an important addition to David Moyes’ squad, in light of Paqueta's potential exit from the London Stadium.

What is Jesse Lingard's style of play?

The playmaker’s 182-game Premier League career has consistently fluctuated between eye-catching brilliance and underwhelming anonymity, but a six-month loan spell at West Ham at the beginning of 2021 was the most fruitful in recent memory.

In 16 top-flight games for the Hammers, Lingard recorded 14 goal contributions and was irrepressible at times.

In a match against Wolves in April 2021, the 32-cap international travelled 52 metres with the ball, before he coolly slotted past Rui Patricio - this goal was the furthest distance a player had carried the ball before scoring in a Premier League game.

His goal tally meant he netted more times (nine) for the east Londoners than he ever managed in a single season for the Red Devils.

Former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand has been a consistent supporter of Lingard, hailing his talent: “I’ve argued with pundit after pundit, on-air, and off-air. He could play in any top team because he’s an intelligent footballer. He can play off one-touch or two-touch. Anyone who knows football surely has to see the kid has a talent.”

However, Lingard’s faltering career has perhaps been defined by two summers in which he failed to join West Ham. He played a key role in the club’s Europa League qualification, but the decision to stay at Old Trafford caused him to regress as he only started two Premier League games across the 2021/22 campaign.

Last year, Lingard opted to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, but he failed to have the desired impact, starting just 14 times in all competitions and scoring twice. Now in 2023, the 5 foot 9 livewire is nearing a return to the club and manager who resoundingly unlocked the best form of his career.

Needless to say, the transfer would be somewhat of a risk, considering his poor performances across the last two years, but he is available on a free transfer and can partially cover the inevitable exit of Paqueta.

The former Lyon technician dazzled for West Ham at points last season and is engrained in the club’s folklore when he provided the assist for Jarrod Bowen to clinch a first European trophy since 1965.

Lingard perhaps has the added quality of having appeared across the frontline throughout his career, and on a short-term deal, he could be a key piece of depth for a side that is about to enter a third-consecutive season of European football.

This transfer would be extremely logical if the Hammers added either Mohammed Kudus or Cole Palmer as another reinforcement, alongside Lingard.

Paqueta is undoubtedly a huge loss, but Lingard could be a quick solution and a reunion with Moyes could be the perfect antidote to revive his stuttering career.