West Ham United are set to make their first offer for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, according to reports...

West Ham transfer news - What's the latest on Joao Palhinha?

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are set to make their initial approach to Fulham for the services of their midfielder Palhinha.

"West Ham are preparing their first approach for João Palhinha. Not an easy deal with Fulham but he's top of the list for West Ham to replace Declan Rice," the Italian journalist tweeted.

The recent confirmation from Irons chairman David Sullivan that club captain and midfield powerhouse Declan Rice would be leaving the club made the signing of new midfielders crucial this summer.

However, the east London outfit aren't the only side interested in the Fulham man.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are keen to bring the player to the Midlands and are 'willing to pay' the reported £60m asking price to get the deal done.

Would Joao Palhinha be a good signing for West Ham?

The short answer to this question is simple, yes.

However, whilst he would certainly replace the defensive output of Rice and then some, he won't replace the attacking threat the Englishman produced.

For example, according to FBref, Rice has created 2.75 shot-creating actions per 90 this season, whereas Palhinha has only created 0.87. The same trend can be seen with take-ons, where the West Ham man attempts 1.73 take-ons per 90 and the Fulham star just 1.13.

The Hammers need to be realistic and look to sign a couple of players that, as a collective, can help the team move on from the departure of Rice.

With all that said, the former Sporting CP man has been fantastic in his debut campaign this year and would certainly go a long way in helping stabilise a new-look Claret and Blue midfield.

His biggest attribute this year has undoubtedly been his tackling numbers, tackling a whopping 147 players, the highest number across Europe's top five leagues by 19, per FBref.

Even more impressive is that these aren't just wild lunges at the opponent, as according to FBref, he is in the top 1% of players for tackles won in the top five leagues, per 90.

His constant involvement in the defensive side of the game hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates either, with his midfield partner Harrison Reed referring to him as a "tackling machine."

Former players and pundits have been singing their praises for the player as well this season, with former Fulham man Steve Sidwell saying: "He has been absolutely sensational this season."

One of the top-flight's greatest centre-halves, Rio Ferdinand, has also been enthralled by the player, saying: "You need someone like that in front of you as a defender."

He isn't just a bruising machine at the centre of midfield, either. He has the ability to score the occasional wonder goal as well, with journalist Josh Bunting describing him as an "artist" for a particularly stunning finish during his time in Portugal.

It is also worth adding that despite the hefty fee that will inevitably be required to get this deal done, Palhinha's relatively modest wage of £50k-per-week in west London shouldn't be too much of an issue for the Hammers to improve upon.

West Ham would be making a very smart decision if they go and get Fulham's Portuguese star as David Moyes' perfect Rice replacement, but they better get a move on, as he won't be at the Cottage for long.