West Ham can look to next season with huge excitement and optimism. Their first major trophy in 43 years secured Europa League football and makes them a compelling option for any footballer looking to challenge themselves at a higher level.

After their £166m outlay last summer, David Moyes has demonstrated he isn’t afraid to be active in the transfer market, and the club is set for a busy summer.

One player who has been linked to joining the Hammers at this fruitful time is Brennan Johnson, who has been one of Nottingham Forest’s most consistent and productive players since their promotion back to the Premier League.

What’s the latest on Brennan Johnson to West Ham?

According to the Daily Mail, the 22-year-old is set to be the subject of an intense transfer battle between Everton and West Ham.

This outlet details that the Welshman is valued at £40m due to his massive effort to keep his side away from relegation.

However, with the added attractive option of European football, the East London outfit may have the edge to secure this talent.

How would Brennan Johnson fit in at West Ham?

The tricky attacker has been an indispensable component of a Reds side that gained promotion and kept their Premier League status.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the forward recorded 25 contributions in 46 appearances in the second tier and followed this up with 11 goal involvements in his debut season at the top level of English football.

Johnson appeared in every single domestic game and his manager Steve Cooper is a massive fan, saying: “He’s a fantastic player, we know he’s got qualities and is a great finisher.”

One of his most impressive attributes is his chameleonic ability to play across the frontline and his potential link-up with the dazzling Lucas Paqueta is a mouth-watering prospect.

The dazzling Brazilian ranks within the best 7% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, and has averaged the second-most dribbles per game (1.2) in the West Ham squad.

Described as “simply sensational” by CBS’ James Benge, the former Lyon star’s impudent vision, skill, and passing, coupled with Johnson’s endless running and commendable athleticism could be a devastating method of attack next term.

The way Paqueta expertly slipped in Jarrod Bowen to win the final last night is a teaser of how Johnson can benefit from his creativity.

The 18-cap international was born in Nottingham and has been in the youth ranks at Forest since 2009 - to tempt Johnson to leave his boyhood club will take a humongous proposal.

The £30k-per-week man’s current deal expires in 2026, so it would certainly be an audacious swoop for the high-flying Hammers.