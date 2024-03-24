West Ham United's season is best described as a mixed bag. Another strong outing in Europe has been juxtaposed by a string of embarrassing results in the league. Eager to rectify these issues, David Sullivan looks set to shore up the Hammers' defence this summer.

West Ham's defensive struggles

Despite sitting seventh in the Premier League table, it has been something of a campaign to forget for West Ham at the back. The Hammers have conceded the eighth-most goals in the division this season, over twice the number of league leaders Arsenal.

A particularly embarrassing moment for the Hammers' defence was their 6-0 home defeat to the Gunners back in February. Conceding four times in the first half, many West Ham fans opted to make an early exit from the London Stadium, a damning indictment of the Hammers' frailties at the back.

David Moyes' quest to fix his backline has seen West Ham pursue a deal for Man United and England star Harry Maguire. Whilst bringing the 31-year-old to east London would ease the Hammers' struggles in the heart of defence, it appears that West Ham are now in the market for a new full-back.

Hammers eye move for international full-back

As relayed by Sport Witness, the local press in Italy is claiming that West Ham have become the latest side to show an interest in Torino defender Raoul Bellanova. The outlet suggests that fellow Premier League outfits Man United and Aston Villa have already watched the player and that "the Hammers had a scout watch him closely against Udinese last weekend".

The 23-year-old had spent the previous season on loan at Inter, where the defender came off the bench in the Nerazzurri's 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League final. Recently receiving his first call-up to the Italian national team, Bellanova may not be overly eager to pursue a move away from his home country.

Joining Torino this summer in a £6m deal from parent club Cagliari, Bellanova has gone on to make 30 appearances this season, contributing one goal and five assists. It is suggested that Torino would demand at least £22m to part ways with Bellanova this summer, with Il Toro eager to make a sizeable profit on their investment from last season.

Raoul Bellanova Serie A Stats 2023/24 Total per 90 Percentile* Assists 0.20 85th percentile Successful Take-ons 1.37 91st percentile Progressive Carries 4.22 95th percentile Touches 2.03 75th percentile Aerials Won 1.17 73rd percentile *compared to other full-backs in comparable leagues

A full-back with an eye for a cross, Bellanova would be an excellent addition to a West Ham side that thrives on balls into the box and goals from set pieces.

With the deals of current right-backs Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson expiring this summer, signing a young defender who can slot straight into the starting XI would be a smart bit of business from the Hammers.